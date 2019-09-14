Police Beat

NLR man, 70, jailed after grandson shot

A North Little Rock septuagenarian was arrested Thursday after, police say, he shot his grandson earlier in the evening, according to an arrest report.

A 911 caller at 7:24 p.m. reported that a person had been shot near the Shorter College Gardens housing complex at 800 N. Beech St., said Sgt. Amy Cooper, North Little Rock police spokeswoman, on Thursday.

Officers found Alex Blueford, who had life-threatening gunshot wounds, and responders transported the man to a local hospital, according to Cooper and the report.

At 11:18 p.m., Louis Thomas, Blueford's grandfather, attempted to surrender to the Little Rock Police Department, the report said. Officers escorted him to the North Little Rock Police Department, where he told officers he'd shot his grandson.

Thomas, 70, was in the Pulaski County jail on Friday in lieu of a $100,000 bond facing a charge of first-degree battery, according to the jail's roster.

LR shooting leads to arrest of suspect

A Little Rock man was arrested Thursday, hours after a gunshot victim identified him as the man who pulled the trigger, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police were dispatched at 5:27 p.m. to West Roosevelt Road and South Arch Street, where a person had been shot, police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said Thursday. The victim, who police did not name Friday, did not suffer life-threatening injuries, Barnes said.

The victim identified Isreal Dewayne Johnson, 52, as the man who shot him, according to an arrest report. Officers arrested Johnson at 5:41 p.m. near 5924 W. 65th St., the report said.

Johnson was in the Pulaski County jail as of Friday evening in lieu of a $250,000 bond facing charges of first-degree battery and possession of firearms by certain persons, according to the jail's roster.

