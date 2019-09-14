Pink fills stadium during ASU, Georgia game; color to honor late wife of Red Wolves coach

ATHENS, Ga. -- Sanford Stadium was filled with pink during Saturday’s game between Arkansas State University and No. 3 Georgia in honor of Wendy Anderson.

Wendy Anderson, the late wife of ASU Coach Blake Anderson, died Aug. 19 after a battle with breast cancer.

Earlier this week, an Athens, Ga., nonprofit, Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer, which has raised $750,000 to help fight the disease, organized an initiative encouraging Georgia fans attending’s Saturday’s game against the Red Wolves to wear pink to show support for Anderson.

“It’s a completely genuine, classy gesture from people that don’t know you. Very surprising and obviously very much appreciated,” Anderson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday. “Just caught me off guard, to be honest with you. Teared me up. I wasn’t expecting it, and extremely flattered and thankful for those folks and so many others that have stepped up in so many different ways.”

[LIVE: Follow along with the latest updates during the game » arkansasonline.com/914asulive]

Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer tweeted out on Tuesday a message urging fans to show up in pink.

“We want to show Coach Anderson that, regardless of the score on Saturday, he and his family are in our thoughts [and] prayers,” the tweet said. “If you’re headed to Sanford Stadium on Saturday, please consider wearing at least a little pink, in honor of Wendy Anderson. #WearPinkForWendy #NotFightingAlone”

Prior to kickoff, Georgia held a moment of silence in honor of Wendy Anderson. The Bulldogs’ student section, in particular, was decked out in pink attire and body paint. Students in the first row were shirtless and had their torsos painted pink, with block lettering on their backs spelling out "Remember Wendy."

Arkansas State (1-1) and Georgia (2-0, 1-0 SEC) kicked off at 11 a.m. Central.