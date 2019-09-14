PREP FOOTBALL: Shiloh Christian smacks Smackover

SPRINGDALE -- With 10 seconds left in the game, the football popped loose from Smackover running back Dettravon Crockett's grip and Shiloh Christian fell on the fumble. That play summed up the night in one play.

Smackover (1-2) made the five-hour drive to Springdale to face 4A powerhouse Shiloh Christian (2-0) Friday night, and the Buckaroos fell victim to the relentless offensive attack of the Saints like so many other schools have before in a 48-18 loss at Champion's Stadium.

Shiloh Christian began its season on the east coast with a win over Florida school Moore Haven by 35 points. The Saints picked up where they left off on their home field with the win with their up-tempo and spread offense.

"I think we've got a lot of guys who can make plays," Shiloh Christian coach Jeff Conaway said, "and anytime you can distribute it to all of them, it allows us to be more balanced."

Following an early touchdown by the Saints, the Buckaroos managed to contain the Shiloh Christian attack and draw within one point on a Crockett touchdown run, and Smackover was down 7-6 after the first quarter.

The Buckaroos' defense stayed stingy for the majority of the second quarter as well, but Shiloh Christian's lethal offense eventually found its way past Smackover on a 14-yard score by running back Cam Wiedemann.

Moments later, the Saints' defense fired up the home crowd with a 46-yard scoop-and-score fumble return to the house, courtesy of Keaton Carter. The defensive score appeared to give Shiloh Christian a boost heading into the locker room.

"Anytime you can get a defensive score, the momentum shifts, and you're likelihood of winning the game increases dramatically," Conaway said, "so that was big for us."

With the Buckaroo offense beginning to stall, the visitors got a crucial play on special teams as Jaqueze Modica took a punt return 84 yards to the end zone with 10 minutes to go in the third quarter.

The celebration would not last as within three minutes Shiloh Christian was across the goal line again, this time a well-executed pitch-and-catch from Eli Reece to Truitt Tollett.

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around the game was all but in the books. It was a vintage performance by the exceptionally fast Saints' offense wearing down the opponent.

"I think it was sloppy early, but our guys hung in there and continued to throw punches, and it worked out nicely in the end," Conaway said.

Shiloh Christian 48, Smackover 18 Smackover 6 0 12 0 — 18 Shiloh Christian 7 14 14 13 — 48 First Quarter Shiloh — Wiedemann 13 pass from Reece (Carter kick), 13:00 Smack — Goodwin 4 run (pass failed), 4:12 Second Quarter Shiloh — Wiedemann 14 run (Carter kick), 2:32 Shiloh — Carter 46 fumble return (Carter kick), 2:12 Third Quarter Smack — Modica 84 punt return (pass failed), 10:03 Shiloh — Tollett 11 pass from Reece (Carter kick), 7:05 Shiloh — Tollett 1 pass from Reece (Carter kick), 5:37 Smack — Modica 8 run (kick failed), 2:39 Fourth Quarter Shiloh — Tollett 8 run (kick failed), 6:59 Shiloh — Wiedemann 3 run (Carter kick), 2:06

Four Downs

• The meeting was the first ever in the schools' histories.

• Shiloh Christian forced four fumbles.

• There were a combined 27 penalties

• Next week Shiloh Christian will face Beggs, Okla., on the road, while Smackover will return home to face Centerpoint.

Sports on 09/14/2019