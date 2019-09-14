A bedsheet rope used to escape Friday’s blaze at Badim Hospital in Rio de Janeiro dangles from a window.

Taliban negotiating team visits Russia

ISLAMABAD -- A Taliban official says the insurgent group's negotiating team has arrived in the Russian capital just days after U.S. President Donald Trump declared that a deal, which had been nearly a year in the making, was dead.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not say with whom the Taliban would be meeting in Moscow on Friday.

Moscow is the group's first international visit after the collapse of talks with Washington. The team is led by Mullah Sher Mohammad Stanikzai.

Moscow has been accused of aiding the Taliban as a safeguard against a burgeoning Islamic State affiliate closely linked to the Central Asian terrorist group, the Islamic Movement of Afghanistan.

Moscow has hosted meetings twice this year between the Taliban and prominent Afghan personalities.

WikiLeaks' founder to stay in prison

LONDON -- Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, must remain in prison until an extradition hearing next year, a judge in London ruled Friday, citing a "history of absconding," according to British news agencies.

Assange had been scheduled to be released next week, after serving a 50-week sentence for jumping bail in 2012 and taking refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London rather than accepting extradition to Sweden to face a rape accusation.

But he is wanted in the United States, where he faces charges of conspiracy to hack government computers, and of obtaining and publishing secret documents in 2010.

Assange has also been under attack for WikiLeaks' release during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign of thousands of Democratic Party emails stolen by Russian hackers, in what investigators say was an effort to damage the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton.

But Assange, who denied that the emails were stolen, has not been charged in connection with their release.

At the hearing Friday, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser told Assange that as a person facing extradition, he would have to remain in prison, the BBC reported. "In my view, I have substantial ground for believing if I release you, you will abscond again," she said.

New Zealand plans further gun limits

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Six months after a gunman killed 51 people at two Christchurch mosques, New Zealand's government is planning further restrictions to gun ownership.

A bill introduced to Parliament on Friday would create a register to track all the guns in the country and require gun owners to renew their gun licenses every five years instead of every 10. It would also place new responsibilities on doctors to notify police if they believe a gun owner shouldn't have a license due to concerns over the owner's mental health.

The government hopes lawmakers will approve the legislation by the end of the year.

The proposed measures come after New Zealand in April rushed through legislation to ban assault-style weapons such as AR-15 style rifles.

The government has launched a buyback program to compensate gun owners for the outlawed semi-automatics, and has so far collected about 19,000 weapons and 70,000 parts. The gun buyback and a parallel gun amnesty run until December.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters in Christchurch the focus remained on preventing another attack like the one on March 15. She said the attack exposed weaknesses in gun laws, which the government was fixing.

Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian, has pleaded innocent to terrorism, murder and attempted murder charges following the March attacks. He remains in jail ahead of his trial.

Hospital fire kills 11 in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO -- A fire raced through a hospital in Rio de Janeiro, forcing staff to wheel patients into the streets on beds or in wheelchairs and killing at least 11 people, many of them elderly.

Four firefighters were hospitalized after battling the overnight blaze at Badim Hospital, and about 90 patients were transferred to other hospitals, the fire department said Friday. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Medical workers in surgical masks rolled equipment in the road as smoke billowed from the building after fire broke out Thursday night. Television images showed staff tending to patients sitting in wheelchairs with IV poles beside them in the street, some on sheets and mattresses. Elderly and intensive care patients were among those rescued.

In the chaos, distraught relatives tried to track down patients, unsure of whether they had perished in the fire or had been transferred to another medical facility.

A rope made from bedsheets and used in an attempt to escape the fire was still hanging from an upper floor window of the hospital on Friday morning.

Marcelo Crivella, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, said a total of 11 people died. He visited the hospital Friday morning and declared an official mourning period of three days.

