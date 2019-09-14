Today's Southwestern Athletic game

UAPB vs. Langston

WHEN 6 p.m. Saturday

WHERE Simmons Bank Field, Pine Bluff

RADIO UAPB Sports Network, KOKY-FM, 102.1, KPBA-FM, 99.3, KARN-AM, 920, Little Rock

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com/watch

TELEVISION None

RECORDS UAPB (1-1); Langston (1-0)

COACHES Cedric Thomas (3-10 in second season at UAPB and overall); Quinton Morgan (31-6 in fifth season at Langston and overall)

SERIES UAPB leads 16-14-2

LAST MEETING UAPB defeated Langston, 17-14, on Sept. 1, 2012, in Little Rock

LAST WEEK UAPB defeated Alabama A&M 52-34; Langston was idle.

NOTEWORTHY UAPB finished with 645 yards of offense last week against Alabama A&M. The last time the Golden Lions generated more than 600 yards of offense was in 2012 when they had 604 yards against Prairie View A&M. The 314 yards rushing also was the most for the Golden Lions since 2013. ... The Golden Lions have won two of the past three meetings with Langston, with the most recent victory coming in the 2012 season opener when they won 17-14. ... Both teams have played two quarterbacks so far this season. UAPB junior Shannon Patrick and sophomore Skyler Perry each tossed three touchdowns a week ago. Langston sophomore Gianni Stevenson completed 11 of 14 passes for 125 yards, and freshman Jordan Cooper threw for 39 yards on 4-of-7 passing in their 21-20 victory over McPherson on Sept. 7. ... Langston has two players from Arkansas on its roster. Freshman Connor Robles, who played at Fort Smith Southside, is the team's starting kicker, and senior offensive lineman Joel Thurman, of Nashville, was an honorable mention all-conference selection last season. ... UAPB hasn't had a turnover in its past two conference games, both of which resulted in victories. ... Senior running back Taeyler Porter has run for at least 100 yards in eight of UAPB's last 13 games.

Sports on 09/14/2019