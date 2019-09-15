2 people die on state highways

Two people were killed Friday in separate incidents on Arkansas roadways, according to preliminary crash summaries. They were the 340th and 341st fatalities on state roadways this year.

Roseann Ruma, 34, was carrying a child across U.S. 412 near Springdale in Washington County when she crossed in front of a truck about 4:51 p.m., an Arkansas State Police report said. Ruma died, and the child, whose name and age were not included in the crash report, was listed as injured.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas]

Road conditions were listed as wet, and the weather was cloudy at the time, according to the report.

Patrick F. Scott, 55, was killed, and three people were injured in a three-car pileup on U.S. 65 near Eudora in Chicot County, a report said.

Scott was driving south on the highway about 10:40 p.m. when he attempted to pass another car and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on, the report said. The vehicle Scott was passing was also struck in the crash, and the three people in that vehicle were listed as injured. Scott was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Road conditions were listed as dry and clear at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Metro on 09/15/2019