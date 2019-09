The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 1706 W. Third St., commercial, Mark Gray, Sr., 9:53 a.m. Sept. 6, 2019, property valued at $870.09.

72202

• 114 Village Bend Drive, residential, Rosalyn Hicks, 2:25 p.m. Sept. 8, 2019, property value unknown.

72204

• 1601 Westpark Drive, commercial, Adam Rockers, 8 p.m. Sept. 5, 2019, property valued at $1,300.

• 2100 Valmar St., residential, Mary Buchanan, noon Sept. 6, 2019, property valued at $350.

• 4600 S. University Ave., commercial, Martin Resendez, 4:13 p.m. Sept. 6, 2019, property valued at $6,000.

• 7102 Colonel Glenn Road, commercial, Elia Galvan, 8:45 p.m. Sept. 7, 2019, property valued at $1,718.

• 1701 Westpark Drive, residential, Jiang Jintian, 1 a.m. Sept. 8, 2019, property valued at $1,800.

• 1723 S. Tyler St., residential, Tamara Stokes, 7 p.m. Sept. 9, 2019, property valued at $2,312.

• 914 Jefferson St., residential, Valerie Jones, 8 a.m. Sept. 12, 2019, property valued at $2,750.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

72205

• 2001 Perry St., residential, Barbara Pulley, 4 p.m. Sept. 7, 2019, property valued at $2,550.

• 507 S. Pine St., residential, Zachary Saxton, 8:20 p.m. Sept. 9, 2019, property valued at $150.

• 2124 Labette Manor Drive, commercial, Ladetria Lambert, 11 a.m. Sept. 10, 2019, property valued at $1,220.

• 4820 Kenyon St., residential, Tanya Blakeney, 5:18 p.m. Sept. 10, 2019, property valued at $5,100.

• 6704 Marguerite Lane, residential, Greg Cox, 9 a.m. Sept. 11, 2019, property valued at $1,330.

• 9112 N. Rodney Parham Road, residential, Martha Johnson, 2 p.m. Sept. 12, 2019, property valued at $700.

72206

• 4001 Pratt Remmel Road, commercial, Bob Harris, 5:30 a.m. Aug. 18, 2019, property valued at $2,514.

• 1806 S. State St., residential, Vickie Johnson, 11 a.m. Sept. 6, 2019, property valued at $3,501.

• 3600 High Drive, residential, Rebecca Shewmake, 3 p.m. Sept. 6, 2019, property value unknown.

• 5221 Peach Leaf Circle, residential, Mabeicio Martinez, 3 a.m. Sept. 8, 2019, property value unknown.

• 2720 S. Spring St., residential, Tina McFadden, 9 a.m. Sept. 10, 2019, property valued at $950.

72209

• 7515 Geyer Springs Road, residential, Janet Garcia, 7 a.m. Sept. 4, 2019, property valued at $570.

• 3 Lamont Drive, residential, Christopher Monroe, 11 a.m. Sept. 4, 2019, property valued at $4,100.

• 4001 West Drive, residential, Linda Mills, 2:46 p.m. Sept. 6, 2019, property value unknown.

• 9101 Auxor Road, residential, Jasmine Jenkins, 4 a.m. Sept. 7, 2019, property value unknown.

• 4811 Terra Vista Circle, residential, Mikaila Thomas, 5 p.m. Sept. 7, 2019, property valued at $103.

• 7416 Enmar Drive, commercial, Brian Percefull, 3:57 a.m. Sept. 10, 2019, property valued at $1,400.

• 8706 Stanton Road, residential, Jose Ibarra, 5:45 a.m. Sept. 10, 2019, property valued at $51.

• 38 Regency Circle, residential, Sam Howton, 12:56 p.m. Sept. 12, 2019, property valued at $950.

• 9805 Tamela Drive, residential, Harold Bell, 3:03 p.m. Sept. 12, 2019, property value unknown.

• 6 Potomac Court, residential, Barbara Flake, 8:31 p.m. Sept. 12, 2019, property valued at $1,250.

72211

• 800 Napa Valley Drive, residential, Donna Shaffer, 12 a.m. July 9, 2019, property valued at $8,o00.

• 420 Napa Valley Drive, residential, Tatyana Martin, 11:21 p.m. Sept. 6, 2019, property valued at $223.

• 13200 Chenal Pkwy., residential, Sabrina Henry, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 7, 2019, property valued at $703.

• 13901 Chenal Pkwy., commercial, Sabrina Larin, 5:57 a.m. Sept. 10, 2019, property valued at $153.

• 10619 Breckenridge Drive, residential, Cody Hall, 10:37 p.m. Sept. 8, 2019, property value unknown.

• 1602 Green Mountain Drive, residential, Shan Fields, 11:40 p.m. Sept. 10, 2019, property value unknown.

SundayMonday on 09/15/2019