Courtesy photo Fayetteville Chapter K of PEO presented Claire Cooper her certificate for winning a STAR scholarship at a recent meeting. Claire is attending the University of Arkansas. Pictured (left to right) are Cookie Redfern, president; Claire Cooper; Rebecca Cox and Judy Brittenum, committee members.

Naturalists

The Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalist chapter will meet at 2 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Washington County Extension Office in Fayetteville.

Sim Barrow and Master Naturalist Audrey Weymiller will be speaking about citizen science, iNaturalist in particular. This meeting is open to the public. Come and find out how you can make meaningful contributions to science.

Information: The Master Naturalists have a new website at arkansasmasternaturalists.org.

Fleet Reserve

The monthly meeting of the Fleet Reserve Association will begin at 2 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Western Sizzlin in Springdale.

Information: (479) 841-4856 or (479) 640-7912.

Ostomates

The Northwest Arkansas Ostomy Support Group is offered to anyone with an ostomy, preparing for an ostomy or caring for someone with an ostomy, and meets from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 15 at Hope Cancer Resources, 5835 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale.

Information: nwaostomy.weebly.com.

Orchids

The Orchid Society of the Ozarks will host its annual orchid auction, opening for preview at noon on Sept. 15 with the auction starting at 1 p.m., at Northwest Technical Institute, 709 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale.

The objective of the society is to stimulate interest in orchids and their culture. Now is a great time to join OSO as they have growers offering educational talks and quality plants for sale at both the October and November meetings at 1:30 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month, also at NTI in Springdale.

Monthly judging displays often include 30 to 40 blooming plants, while monthly raffles offer affordable orchids and supplies for new and experienced growers.

Information: (479) 310-9444 or oso-web.org.

Sons of Vets

The McPherson Camp, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, will hold its monthly meeting Sept. 16 at Foghorn's, 2221 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. Members gather at 6:30 p.m. for a meal and social time, with the business meeting at 7 p.m.

The SUV is a patriotic, fraternal organization of males, 18 and older, who are descendants of Union soldiers or sailors.

Information: (479) 381-6883.

Pieces 'N Patches

Pieces 'N Patches quilt group will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at First Presbyterian Church, 1901 S. 26th St. in Rogers. It will be a Sit and Sew Day.

The group meets at 12:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month for programs and at 10 a.m. on the third Monday for workshops. Snacks will be served on program days, and participants should bring their own lunch on workshop days. Beverages will be provided.

Visitors are welcome.

Information: (479) 986-9188 or (479) 531-2597.

CLIMB

Children's Lives Include Moments of Bravery (CLIMB), a six-week class, meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. beginning Sept. 16. CLIMB is a Children's Treehouse Foundation family support group that helps children ages 6-12 cope with and share feelings about a parent or loved one who has cancer. Children meet in one group while parents meet separately so that they may discuss their own concerns in a mature environment. Class is held at Hope Cancer Resources, 5835 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale.

Information: (479) 361-5847.

With Love

Stitched With Love is a nonprofit organization formed for the purpose of sewing quilts, hats and pillows for children at Arkansas Children's Hospital. The club meets the third Tuesday of each month at Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church, 1300 N. Davis St. in Pea Ridge.

This month's meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 17. Please bring completed quilts and batting scraps to stuff pillows. Also bring scissors, as participants will be cutting batting for new kits. Members are also reminded to bring any handmade crafts that they are donating to the club fundraising booth at the Pea Ridge Mule Jump on Oct. 12.

New members are welcome.

Information: (479) 531-5381 or (479) 644-9760.

Democrats

The Northwest Arkansas Senior Democrats will meet Sept. 17 at Western Sizzlin' in Spingdale. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m., with the meeting following at noon.

The guest speaker for this month is Stephen Coger, director of the Arkansas Justice Collective, a nonprofit immigration refugee law firm. His topic will be what is really going on at the southern border.

Information: (479) 267-1967.

Union Vets

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will meet Sept. 19 at Western Sizzlin on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith. The dinner will begin at 6 p.m., with the meeting following at 7 p.m.

The Sons of Union Veterans is a fraternal organization dedicated to keeping the history alive for those men from Arkansas that fought for the United States during the Civil War. The meeting is open to all.

Information: (479) 381-6883.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at noon Sept. 19 at Mermaids, 2217 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.

The guest speaker will be Jennifer Ogle with Arkansas Seeds.

Information: Email fvillerotary@gmail.com.

DAR

The Ozark Mountains Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will meet at 11 a.m. Sept. 19 at Simmons Bank, 33075 W. New Hope Road in Rogers.

Steve Bailey will present the program on the Battle of Pea Ridge. Anyone interested in joining the DAR is welcome.

Information: (479) 636-7029.

BC Dems

Benton County Democrats meet at 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at Golden Corral, 2506 W. Pleasant Crossing Drive in Rogers. Come for lunch at 11 a.m., and stay for program at noon. Guest speakers will be representatives from Moms Demand Action, an advocacy group gaining real influence in the gun violence policy debate.

Information: email jkbbentoncounty@gmail.com.

Calico Cut Ups

Judy Taylor, owner of Lonesome Pine Quilts in Elkins, will speak on "Solving the Color Puzzle" -- what to do with those odd prints and ugly colors that seem to accumulate in a quilter's stash -- when the Calico Cut Ups meet at 1 p.m. Sept. 23 in Becker Hall at the First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista.

Taylor will also will be the vendor at this meeting, so come at noon to check out her treasures for sale. Nonmembers are welcome.

At a workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 23, members will be making tote bags for the children at the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter. Forty-eight bags are already cut. All you will do is follow the pattern in sewing and finishing them.

Information: Email myrlenemcz@aol.com or call (970) 376-6332.

Military

The Bella Vista Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet beginning at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Concordia Retirement Center main building, 1 Concordia Drive in Bella Vista. The guest speaker will be Robert McAfee, administrator of Arkansas Citizens' Climate League. McAfee has been engaged in environmental education with an emphasis on climate change since 1976 when he completed his graduate studies at the University of Wisconsin. He taught climatology at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia. He will speak for about 30 minutes on global warming and climate change.

Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. A buffet dinner catered by Concordia is $15 per person. Make reservations as space is limited. Members and guests are welcome to attend as are current and former military officers of the Armed Forces and the U.S. Coast Guard. Members are encouraged to bring friends and families to this presentation, regardless of their military affiliation.

Information and reservations: Email jhboswell@hotmail.com.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers Walking Club is hosting a 5K and a 10K walk Sept. 28 in Huntsville. The public is invited to attend. Registration for the walk will be at the gazebo at the Main Street Memorial Park from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a fee of $2 per person to cover costs. The fee also includes water, snacks and a raffle ticket. Walks must be completed by 3 p.m. Each registered walker will be given written directions and a map to follow the walk routes planned by the club.

Information: pa4golden@gmail.com.

Civil Air Patrol

The 115th Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol invites the public to attend an open house from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at Hanger No. 7 at the Rogers Municipal-Carter Field Airport in Rogers.

Stations at the event will showcase some of the many STEM programs Civil Air Patrol has to offer (such as model rocketry), as well as give insight to the core values that define the area's best youth leadership cadet program for ages 12 to 18. Additionally, participants will enjoy a fun photo-op with a real Civil Air Patrol plane.

Information: gocivilairpatrol.com.

