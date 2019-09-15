FYI: A calendar of arts and entertainment for Sept. 15-22

"Shakespeare in Love" -- With a cast of 18, dramatically choreographed sword fights and roving musicians, 2 p.m., TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Final show. $26-$55. 777-7477.

Sept. 15

Off the Beaten Path Studio Tour -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 29 studios around Mountain View. Free. offthebeatenpathstudiotour.com.

Sunday Salon Artist Talk -- 1-3 p.m., Art Ventures in Fayetteville. ArtVenturesnWA.org.

"Shakespeare in Love" -- With a cast of 18, dramatically choreographed sword fights and roving musicians, 2 p.m., TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Final show. $26-$55. 777-7477.

Jump Start Yoga for Beginners -- With yoga practitioner Lori Brownmiller, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Blue Man Group's "Speechless" -- 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sept 15; 7 p.m. Sept. 17-18; 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $40-$81. 443-5600.

Van Cliburn Concert Series -- With Lara Downes, 3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $45. 657-2335.

Urban Cowboy Reunion -- With Mickey Gilley, 8 p.m., Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre in Branson. $36. gilleys.com.

__

Sept. 16

LifeWriters -- A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

Urban Cowboy Reunion -- With Mickey Gilley, 3 p.m., Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre in Branson. $36. gilleys.com.

Free Salsa Lessons -- With Calle Soul, 5:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month. 750-8180.

__

Sept. 17

Book Signing Social -- With authors Beverly Litzinger, Susan Culp, Coralie Koonce, Velda Brotherton, Radine Nehring, Nancy Hartney, Will Allred and more, 2 p.m., The Gardens at Arkanshire in Springdale. Free. RSVP to 750-1131.

Teen Movie Night -- "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," 4:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Mountain Street Stage -- The Lowest Pair with Kendl Winter and Palmer T. Lee, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Books on Tap -- "A Gentlemen in Moscow" by Amor Towles, 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing in Springdale. Hosted by the Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

__

Sept. 18

Sandwiched In -- "Working for Things Eternal," with Shiloh Museum outreach coordinator Susan Young on the life and work of Newton County resident Ted Richmond, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Bingo for Adults -- 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

__

Sept. 19

Museum in the Library -- Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a selection of culturally relevant items from the University of Arkansas Museum, 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Building Community, Strengthening Bridges -- The Legacy of Latina/os to Immigrant America with Juan José Bustamante, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Born Yesterday" -- This comedy by Garson Kanin was the basis for a popular movie in 1950 and a remake in 1993, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19-21; 2 p.m. Sept. 22; again Sept. 25-28, Fort Smith Little Theater. $12-$27. 783-2966.

__

Sept. 21

Shiloh Saturday -- "Monarch Mania," 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Super Saturday -- Snakes & Other Reptiles with UA Herpetology Department, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Downton Tea & Trivia -- In celebration of the movie, 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. Register at 783-0229.

Creativebug 101 -- Learn how to access Creativebug on your mobile device or a computer, how to navigate the platform, associated library materials & more, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Kitchen Apothecary -- Turn everyday kitchen spices and foods into great-tasting, health-supporting extracts and blends, 3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $15 includes instruction and materials. 634-3791.

Oktoberfest -- With local and regional breweries, brats, music and a silent auction, 6-9:30 p.m., First National Bank of NWA, 402 S.W. "A" St. in Bentonville. Organized by the Rotary Satellite Club of Bentonville. Proceeds will benefit Havenwood and the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter. $45-$60. EventBrite.com.

__

Sept. 22

Jam With the Squirrels -- Bring any instrument and/or singing voice and play with the Squirrel Jam community music ensemble, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; donations encouraged. 634-3791.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

Shiloh Saturday -- "Monarch Mania," a chance for kids of all ages to learn about the life cycle of a monarch butterfly, 10 a.m. Sept. 21, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Van Cliburn Concert Series -- With Lara Downes, 3 p.m. Sept. 15, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $45. 657-2335.

NAN What's Up on 09/15/2019