A Joyous Celebration

My good friends Martha and Charles put on quite an event to celebrate the wedding of their daughter Susan and her new husband Scott. They had a private ceremony the day before in the family home to tie the knot, but had a huge celebration at the Clinton Library on Saturday night. It was a top-notch affair in a gorgeous setting,

made even prettier by the glowing bride and her husband.



There was of course, fabulous food and drink, and a lovely cake.

The band was amazing and we danced the night away. Clay even danced 4 or 5 dances without much complaint! Great fun.

After the bride and groom had stopped to cut the cake and toast,

they had a special dance. No Jewish wedding is complete without the Hora, or chair dance. When Hava Nagila started playing friends and family rushed to the dance floor in a frenzied circle dance.

I was on the outside trying to take pictures, and there were tons of phones out videoing the performance. Lighting was not the best, but I did get some shots. In the middle of the song, Susan and Scott were lifted up on their chairs each holding onto a white cloth.

I think they were both holding on to their chairs for dear life as friends and family continued dancing around them. They were up there for quite a bit of time, and no one fell or got hurt, so it was a success.

This is the proud mama listening to them say a few words.

Since Susan is a horticulturist (near and dear to me), the parting favors were seed packets with Let love grow! written with their names and date. How fitting.

This celebration was full of laughter and love and a perfect start to a happy union. Congratulations Susan and Scott!