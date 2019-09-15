LIVE! in NWA

Sept. 15
Googolplexia -- 9 p.m., with Satan's God, and neon glittery. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Van Cliburn Concert Series -- 3 p.m. with Lara Downes. Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville. $45.
Local Heroes Concert -- 5 p.m. with Michael Garrett, Pearl Brick, and Nick Rorick. Eureka House Concerts, 17 Elk Street, Eureka Springs. $15.
School of Rock -- 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.
Good Medicine -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Sept. 16
Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus -- 4 p.m. open to all women singers. United Lutheran Church, Bella Vista.
Sept. 17
Ryan Cassata -- 9 p.m., with Angela Edge, and Foxpaw. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
The Lowest Pair -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Kanna -- 8 p.m., with The Red Lens, and Fry. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
One for the Money Band -- 7 p.m., Jose's Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.
Wild Harbors -- 7 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10.
Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Jay Shepherd Trio -- 9 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.
Sept. 18
The Lowest Pair -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Lyrique Quintette -- 6 p.m. Five & Dime Museum, Bentonville.
Corey Smith -- 7 p.m., with Channing Wilson. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.
Fetts Folls -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Sept. 19
John Jorgenson -- 7:30 p.m., AAC Live!, Fort Smith. $40.
Uncle Kracker -- 8 p.m.; Paul Bogart at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
123 Andres -- 10 a.m. Colgate Classroom Series. Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville.
Minnesota -- 6 p.m., with Pigeon Hole. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $18-$20.
Keith Alberstad -- 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Corey Smith -- 8 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $17-$20.
Brother and The Hayes -- 8 p.m., with Jesse Dean. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$12.
Dirty Fuss -- 8 p.m., with Drawing Blanks, The Salesman, and Tiny Towns. Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.
New Years Day -- 7:30 p.m., with Ded. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $15-$25.
Olvia Ballard -- 6 p.m., with Colton Cappetta, for Notes at Night. Undercroft Bar, Bentonville.
Roby Pantall Quartet -- 7 p.m. NWA Jazz night. USA Pizza, Fayetteville.
Sept. 20
Barrett Baber Trio -- 7:30 p.m., with Chelsey James. Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. $35.
Route 358 -- 8 p.m. album release party. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Dan LaMorte -- 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $7.
Ben Miller Band -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Uncrowned Kings -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Brandon Butler Band -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Earl & Them -- 6 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Keith Alberstad -- 6 & 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Ashtyn Barbaree -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Area 51 Rock 'N' Roll Show -- 7 p.m., with The Salesman, Drawing Blanks, and Dirrty Blu. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10.
Terra Nova Kings -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
JWG and the Dreamwalkers -- 8 p.m., Moonbroch, Rogers.
Candy Lee -- 8 p.m., The Nines, Bentonville.
Buddy Shute & the Motivator Trio -- 7:30 p.m., Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.
Tony Alvarez & the Borrowed -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Sept. 21
The Hussy -- 9 p.m., with The Wirms, and The Chads. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Barrio Fiesta -- 4 p.m. with Filipino singer, dancers, and food. Benton County Fairgrounds. $5-$7.
JWG -- 7 p.m., Brews, Eureka Springs.
Dirty Flannel Shirt -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Saddle of Southern Darkness -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Rocket Science -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Parker McCollum -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Elton John Tribute -- 9 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.
The Pool Boys -- Jose's Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.
Little Buffalo River Band -- 9 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Sierra Carson -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Led Zeppelin Tribute -- 8:30 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $10-$12.
School of Rock -- 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.
Candy Lee -- 7:30 p.m., Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.
Mark Shields -- Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Jason Kinney Band -- Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Buckcherry -- 8 p.m., with Blacktop Mojo. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25.50-$35.50.
The Atlantics -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
The Honey Collective -- 9 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.
Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.
-- Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com
NAN What's Up on 09/15/2019
Print Headline: LIVE! in NWA