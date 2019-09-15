LIVE! in NWA

The Hussy -- Wisconsin garage/punk/trash rockers The Hussy will perform at 9 p.m. Sept. 21 at Backspace in Fayetteville ahead of the release of their sixth studio album, "Looming," out Sept. 27. facebook.com/thehussyknowsall. $5. (Photo courtesy Brett Stepanik)

Sept. 15

Googolplexia -- 9 p.m., with Satan's God, and neon glittery. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Van Cliburn Concert Series -- 3 p.m. with Lara Downes. Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville. $45.

Local Heroes Concert -- 5 p.m. with Michael Garrett, Pearl Brick, and Nick Rorick. Eureka House Concerts, 17 Elk Street, Eureka Springs. $15.

School of Rock -- 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Good Medicine -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Sept. 16

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus -- 4 p.m. open to all women singers. United Lutheran Church, Bella Vista.

Sept. 17

Ryan Cassata -- 9 p.m., with Angela Edge, and Foxpaw. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

The Lowest Pair -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Kanna -- 8 p.m., with The Red Lens, and Fry. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

One for the Money Band -- 7 p.m., Jose's Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Wild Harbors -- 7 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10.

Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Jay Shepherd Trio -- 9 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.

Sept. 18

The Lowest Pair -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Lyrique Quintette -- 6 p.m. Five & Dime Museum, Bentonville.

Corey Smith -- 7 p.m., with Channing Wilson. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.

Fetts Folls -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Sept. 19

John Jorgenson -- 7:30 p.m., AAC Live!, Fort Smith. $40.

Uncle Kracker -- 8 p.m.; Paul Bogart at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

123 Andres -- 10 a.m. Colgate Classroom Series. Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville.

Minnesota -- 6 p.m., with Pigeon Hole. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $18-$20.

Keith Alberstad -- 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Corey Smith -- 8 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $17-$20.

Brother and The Hayes -- 8 p.m., with Jesse Dean. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$12.

Dirty Fuss -- 8 p.m., with Drawing Blanks, The Salesman, and Tiny Towns. Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.

New Years Day -- 7:30 p.m., with Ded. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $15-$25.

Olvia Ballard -- 6 p.m., with Colton Cappetta, for Notes at Night. Undercroft Bar, Bentonville.

Roby Pantall Quartet -- 7 p.m. NWA Jazz night. USA Pizza, Fayetteville.

Sept. 20

Barrett Baber Trio -- 7:30 p.m., with Chelsey James. Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. $35.

Route 358 -- 8 p.m. album release party. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Dan LaMorte -- 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $7.

Ben Miller Band -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Uncrowned Kings -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Brandon Butler Band -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Earl & Them -- 6 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Keith Alberstad -- 6 & 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Ashtyn Barbaree -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Area 51 Rock 'N' Roll Show -- 7 p.m., with The Salesman, Drawing Blanks, and Dirrty Blu. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10.

Terra Nova Kings -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

JWG and the Dreamwalkers -- 8 p.m., Moonbroch, Rogers.

Candy Lee -- 8 p.m., The Nines, Bentonville.

Buddy Shute & the Motivator Trio -- 7:30 p.m., Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.

Tony Alvarez & the Borrowed -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Sept. 21

The Hussy -- 9 p.m., with The Wirms, and The Chads. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Barrio Fiesta -- 4 p.m. with Filipino singer, dancers, and food. Benton County Fairgrounds. $5-$7.

JWG -- 7 p.m., Brews, Eureka Springs.

Dirty Flannel Shirt -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Saddle of Southern Darkness -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Rocket Science -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Parker McCollum -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Elton John Tribute -- 9 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.

The Pool Boys -- Jose's Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Little Buffalo River Band -- 9 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Sierra Carson -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Led Zeppelin Tribute -- 8:30 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $10-$12.

School of Rock -- 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Candy Lee -- 7:30 p.m., Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.

Mark Shields -- Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Jason Kinney Band -- Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Buckcherry -- 8 p.m., with Blacktop Mojo. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25.50-$35.50.

The Atlantics -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

The Honey Collective -- 9 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.

Barrett Baber Trio -- The Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale will revive Main Street Music Nights for its next season. The series returns with local celebrity and NBC's "The Voice" alum Barrett Baber at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, joined by Chelsey James. 751-5441, acozarks.org, barrettbabermusic.com. $35. A VIP meet-and-greet is an additional $25.

Uncle Kracker -- Multiplatinum singer/songwriter and rapper Uncle Kracker returns to Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, Okla., for a free show at 8 p.m. Sept. 19. Visitors can expect to hear hits and fan favorites like his most fun-loving single, "Floatin,'" released last year. (800) 754-4111, cherokeecasino.com, or unclekracker.com.

