Local Notes: Upcoming civic and charitable events in NWA

Courtesy photo Darrell Allison and Kellie Cryder Allison, 6532 Willow Drive in Rogers, have been selected as the Beaver Shores POA Yard of the Month for September. The Allisons moved to Beaver Shores in July 2018. They have been working on their landscaping this past year and have Atlas trees, Japanese maples, salvia, hostas, ferns, licorice, English ivy, and purple juke in their yard. Sponsor for the award is Bradford Yard Living + Landscape.

Women leaders

called together

Sybil Jordan Hampton will speak on women's leadership roles at an event Sept. 18 at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Hampton, a member and former chairwoman of the Arkansas Ethics Commission, has also served in leadership roles in philanthropy and higher education.

The event, titled "Women Leaders: Up the Rough Side of the Mountain," is co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Washington County and the Women's Law Student Association at the University of Arkansas School of Law.

It will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the E.J. Ball Courtroom at the University of Arkansas School of Law, 1045 W. Maple Street, in Fayetteville. The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. The League requests that those interested in attending register at the organization's website, lwvarwc.org

Information: Email info@lwvarwc.org.

FSRAM

seeks talent

The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum has started a new billboard project, "Why Art?" with the intent to provide youth the opportunity to showcase their art and promote a healthy self-esteem, creating opportunities to identify and redirect the valuable skills and abilities the youth possess.

There will be five billboards placed sporadically in the Fort Smith area over the span of a year. Each billboard will have a child's name and artwork on it. The billboard will be up for approximately 1 month or more.

If you or someone you know has a hidden artistic talent and is under the age of 18, please email the Education Department at education@fsram.org for further details on how to submit the art work.

Information: (479) 784-2787 or email education@fsram.org.

Poetluck hosts

three writers

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow presents three accomplished writers in residence, Ruth Weinstein, Heather Diamond and Storme Maynard, as featured readers at this month's Poetluck at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at 515 Spring St. in Eureka Springs.

Ozark poet Ruth Weinstein will be reading a selection of her most recent poems and from her collection of eco-philosophical essays. She is the author of Back to the Land: Alliance Colony to the Ozarks in Four Generations, which will be published at the end of 2019.

Heather Diamond will be reading a chapter from her recently completed memoir, Hot and Noisy: White Ghost in Hong Kong. Her first book, American Aloha: Cultural Tourism and the Negotiation of Tradition, was published in 2008 by the University of Hawaii.

Storme Maynard will read a chapter from her new murder mystery/suspense novel set in New Orleans five years after Hurricane Katrina. She is a writer, poet and artist who has been published in Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine and Ladybug, a magazine for young children.

Poetluck is the third Thursday of every month. It starts at 6:30 p.m. with a potluck dinner. Readings start at 7:15 p.m. Local writers may share their work for up to five minutes following readings by the featured writers. Readings may be poems, prose, or songs. Poetluck is a supportive environment, the perfect setting to premier new work. Bring a dish to share and join in for an enjoyable evening.

Information: writerscolony.org or call Michelle Hannon at (479) 253-7444.

Blood center

seeks donors

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the area's exclusive provider of blood products to over forty area hospitals, is experiencing a shortage of all blood types. Donations are needed immediately to ensure that adequate reserve levels are maintained.

You can help to save lives by giving blood at this upcoming blood drives:

•Berryville: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 20, Mercy Hospital Berryville, 214 Carter

•Centerton: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 18, Life Way Christian School, 351 W. Centerton Blvd.

•Gentry: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Church of God in Christ Mennonite, 10770 N. Bloomfield Road; 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sept. 19, Gentry High School, 955 Pioneer Lane'

•Harrison: Noon-6 p.m. Sept. 19, North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, 620 N. Main

•Rogers: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 17, Cooper Communities, Inc., 903 N. 47th St.

•Siloam Springs: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 20, Cobb-Vantress, Inc., 305 E. Main St.

Information: (800) 280-5337 or cbco.org.

Local library

gets funding

The American Library Association recently announced that Fayetteville Public Library has been selected to participate in Libraries Lead with Digital Skills, an initiative of ALA and the Public Library Association, sponsored by Grow with Google, the tech company's economic opportunity initiative.

"We are thrilled to be one of the Arkansas libraries chosen for this funding," said Heather Robideaux, manager of adult services at FPL. "The opportunity to integrate our own program offerings with Grow with Google training materials is invaluable to our patrons as we strive to empower small businesses to grow online and to assist job seekers as they prepare for and find work."

As part of the funding, FPL will host a series of free "Grow Your Small Business" workshops throughout the day on Sept. 20 geared to help small businesses flourish through improved digital skills.

FPL will also host a casual lunch break and provide businesses a chance to network with other participants.

Each workshop requires separate registration, which can be found on the FPL website at faylib.org/calendar. Participants are encouraged to bring a laptop or tablet to the workshops.

Information: (479) 856-7207 or email hrobideaux@faylib.org.

Preparedness

is event topic

The annual Northwest Arkansas Emergency Preparedness Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 1101 McCollum Drive in Bentonville. The fair will include more than 75 hands-on displays, activities and informational booths and a walk-in Red Cross blood drive.

Additional events at this year's fair include a hands-on educational children's area, emergency vehicles to explore, live interactive presentations by meteorologist Darby Bybee and free car seat safety checks by the Bentonville Police Department.

The walk-in Red Cross blood drive is one of the largest sources of blood donations in Northwest Arkansas and helps to save nearly 500 lives each year. The blood drive will be held both Friday the 20th and Saturday the 21st. Donors can make appointments ahead of time at redcrossblood.org.

Information: nwapreparednessfair.com.

Architect sets

lecture Sept. 30

Deborah Berke will present a lecture at 4 p.m. Sept. 30 in Ken and Linda Sue Shollmier Hall, Room 250 of Vol Walker Hall, on the University of Arkansas campus, as part of the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design lecture series.

Berke is the founder of the New York-based architecture firm Deborah Berke Partners, and she is also the dean of the School of Architecture at Yale University.

In her lecture, "Deborah Berke Partners: Current Work," Berke will explore the firm's human-centered approach to design at all scales and across building types and programs.

This is the Cromwell Architects Engineers Lecture in the Role of Engineering in Architecture and Design.

The public is invited to attend. Admission is free, with limited seating.

Information: (479) 575-4704 or fayjones.uark.edu.

Living Treasure

to be honored

The Arkansas Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2020 Arkansas Living Treasure Award. Nominations must be made by Nov. 8.

The Arkansas Living Treasure program was started in 2002 and annually recognizes an Arkansas artist who excels in the creation of a traditional craft and who preserves and advances his or her craft through community outreach and by teaching others.

To be eligible, the nominated artist must live in Arkansas and work in a traditional craft form, such as basket weaving, glass blowing, broom making and leather working. Previous awardees, for example, have included a fiddle maker, quilter, bladesmith and wood carver. Eligibility requirements are listed online at arkansasarts.org.

The awardee will be recognized during a special ceremony and reception in May.

Information: (501) 324-9348 or at robin.mcclea@arkansas.gov.

Clark speaks

on looting

Caven Clark, Ph.D. of anthropology, and former park archaeologist at the Buffalo National River, will present a program at 2 p.m. Sept. 15 at Hobbs State Park on the history and profile of the current looting problem. He will also address issues that result in damage or degradation of prehistoric and historic archaeological sites. Examples of illegal digging in caves, battlefields, and historic family cemeteries show how these priceless resources are being compromised.

Clark's experience includes Great Lakes, Plains, Southwest and Midwest prehistory, military and civilian frontier archeology, Civil War battlefield sites, prehistoric and historic mining sites, rock art sites, extensive tribal consultation, site stabilization, curation, and public outreach.

Admission is free.

Information: (479) 789-5000.

Awareness

Day set

The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks will host a new VA Benefits Awareness Day and Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5 on its Fayetteville campus.

There will be more than 20 VHSO staffed tables to showcase available VHSO services, Veterans Benefits Administration on site to answer benefit questions, live music, games, a car show that includes military and EMS vehicles, and more. Veterans, their families, employees, and the community are invited to attend. The event is free.

Information: Tonya Wright at (479) -444-4021 or email Tonya.Wright@va.gov.

NAN Profiles on 09/15/2019