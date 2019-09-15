Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigrant Services; Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Buttigieg; Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press

A Section on 09/15/2019