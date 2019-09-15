NFL capsules

Cardinals at Ravens

Noon

LINE -- Ravens by 13

SERIES -- Ravens lead 4-2; Cardinals beat Ravens 26-18, Oct. 26, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS;VS.;RAVENS (RK)

(16) 112.0;RUSH;265.0 (1)

(14) 275.0;PASS;378.0 (3)

(14) 387.0;YARDS;643.0 (1)

(13) 27.0;POINTS;59.0 (1)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS ;VS.;RAVENS (RK)

(19) 116.0;RUSH;21.0 (1)

(25) 361.0;PASS;179.0 (8)

(28) 477.0;YARDS;200.0 (1)

(17) 27.0;POINTS;10.0 (3)

WHAT TO WATCH Cardinals LB Terrell Suggs spent the first 16 years of his likely Hall of Fame career in Baltimore, but in Year 17 he resides in Arizona. But Suggs is not ready to ride into the sunset yet, recording 2 sacks in his first game with the Cardinals. He's looking to add to that total against the team that didn't want him anymore.

49ers at Bengals

Noon

LINE -- Bengals by 1

SERIES -- 49ers lead 11-4; Bengals beat 49ers 24-14, Dec. 20, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) 49ERS;VS;BENGALS (RK)

(19) 98.0;RUSH;34.0 (29)

(30) 158.0;PASS;395.0 (2)

(27) 256.0;YARDS;429.0 (10)

(7) 31.0;POINTS;20.0 (21)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) 49ERS;VS.;BENGALS (RK)

(20) 121.0;RUSH;72.0 (8)

(7) 174.0;PASS;161.0 (4)

(8) 295.0;YARDS;233.0 (4)

(9) 17.0;POINTS;21.0 (13)

WHAT TO WATCH Keep an eye on the performance of 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, not only in this game but for the rest of the season. There are rumblings San Francisco might move off of its franchise QB after the season if he doesn't do better than the 166 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT he put up against Tampa Bay.

Chargers at Lions

Noon

LINE -- Chargers by 11/2

SERIES -- Chargers lead 7-4; Chargers beat Lions 33-28, Sept. 13, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS;VS.;LIONS (RK)

(10) 125.0;RUSH;116.0 (14)

(12) 310.0;PASS;361.0 (8)

(9) 435.0;YARDS;477.0 (5)

(8) 30.0;POINTS;27.0 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS;VS.;LIONS (RK)

(31) 203.0;RUSH;112.0 (17)

(6) 173.0;PASS;275.0 (19)

(18) 376.0;YARDS;387.0 (19)

(14) 24.0;POINTS;27.0 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH Who needs Melvin Gordon? Maybe not the Chargers. RB Austin Ekeler finished with a career-high 154 yards from scrimmage last week. He became the first nondrafted player to have over 150 scrimmage yards, 2 receiving TDS and 1 rushing TD in the same game in 43 years.

Vikings at Packers

Noon

LINE -- Packers by 21/2

SERIES -- Packers lead 60-54-3; Vikings beat Packers 24-17, Nov. 25, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) VIKINGS;VS.;PACKERS (RK)

(4) 172.0;RUSH;47.0 (27)

(32) 97.0;PASS;166.0 (28)

(26) 269.0;YARDS;213.0 (31)

(11) 28.0;POINTS;10.0 (29)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) VIKINGS;VS.;PACKERS (RK)

(9) 73.0;RUSH;46.0 (5)

(18) 272.0;PASS;208.0 (10)

(13) 345.0;YARDS;254.0 (5)

(5) 12.0;POINTS;3.0 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH This is a key early season divisional game, and recent history doesn't side with the Packers. Minnesota is 5-1-1 in its past seven meetings with Green Bay, its best seven-game stretch in the 117-game series since going 6-1 from 1990-93.

Jaguars at Texans

Noon

LINE -- Texans by 81/2

SERIES -- Texans lead 21-13; Texans beat Jaguars 20-3, Dec. 30, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS;VS.;TEXANS (RK)

(23) 81.0;RUSH;180.0 (3)

(9) 347.0;PASS;234.0 (20)

(11) 428.0;YARDS;414.0 (12)

(17) 26.0;POINTS;28.0 (11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS;VS.;TEXANS (RK)

(18) 113.0;RUSH;148.0 (26)

(29) 378.0;PASS;362.0 (26)

(29) 491.0;YARDS;510.0 (31)

(30) 40.0;POINTS;30.0 (23)

WHAT TO WATCH With QB Nick Foles out until at least Week 11, rookie Gardner Minshew takes over in Jacksonville. The sixth-round rookie completed 22 of 25 passes for 275 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT last week in relief. Can he keep it up with the Texans having a week to prepare for him?

Patriots at Dolphins

Noon (CBS)

LINE -- Patriots by 19

SERIES -- Dolphins lead 55-52; Dolphins beat Patriots 34-33, Dec. 9, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS;VS.;DOLPHINS (RK)

(18) 99.0;RUSH;21.0 (32)

(6) 366.0;PASS;179.0 (25)

(7) 465.0;YARDS;200.0 (32)

(5) 33.0;POINTS;10.0 (29)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS;VS.;DOLPHINS (RK)

(3) 32.0;RUSH;265.0 (32)

(20) 276.0;PASS;378.0 (29)

(9) 308.0;YARDS;643.0 (32)

(1) 3.0;POINTS;59.0 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH This game is all about Antonio Brown. The new Patriots' WR is cleared to play despite the rape allegations against him that were divulged last week. How the Patriots deploy him, if they do at all Sunday, will be fascinating after their dominant offensive performance against the Steelers.

Bills at Giants

Noon

LINE -- Bills by 2

SERIES -- Giants lead 7-6; Giants beat Bills 24-10, Dec. 4, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BILLS;VS.;GIANTS (RK)

(8) 128.0;RUSH;151.0 (6)

(19) 242.0;PASS;319.0 (10)

(16) 370.0;YARDS;470.0 (6)

(22) 17.0;POINTS;17.0 (22)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BILLS;VS.;GIANTS (RK)

(7) 68.0;RUSH;89.0 (11)

(2) 155.0;PASS;405.0 (32)

(3) 223.0;YARDS;494.0 (30)

(7) 16.0;POINTS;35.0 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH Third-year TE Evan Engram is poised to have a breakout season for the Giants. He had a career day last Sunday with 11 catches for 120 yards and 1 TD against the Cowboys. That was the most catches by a Giants TE since Jeremy Shockey (12 catches) in 2007.

Seahawks at Steelers

Noon

LINE -- Steelers by 31/2

SERIES -- Series 9-9; Seahawks beat Steelers 39-30, Nov. 29, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS;VS.;STEELERS (RK)

(25) 72.0;RUSH;32.0 (30)

(29) 161.0;PASS;276.0 (13)

(29) 233.0;YARDS;308.0 (24)

(20) 21.0;POINTS;3.0 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS;VS.;STEELERS (RK)

(4) 34.0;RUSH;99.0 (15)

(31) 395.0;PASS;366.0 (27)

(23) 429.0;YARDS;465.0 (26)

(12) 20.0;POINTS;33.0 (28)

WHAT TO WATCH Rookie WRs typically struggle in the NFL, but the Seahawks DK Metcalf might break out of that mold. The physical specimen out of Ole Miss had 4 catches for 89 yards in his debut against the Bengals, and the Seahawks have a huge need for playmakers in the passing game.

Colts at Titans

Noon

LINE -- Titans by 31/2

SERIES -- Colts lead 33-16; Colts beat Titans 33-17, Dec. 30, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COLTS;VS.;TITANS (RK)

(2) 203.0;RUSH;123.0 (11)

(27) 173.0;PASS;216.0 (21)

(15) 376.0;YARDS;339.0 (23)

(18) 24.0;POINTS;43.0 (2)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COLTS;VS.;TITANS (RK)

(23) 125.0;RUSH;102.0 (16)

(21) 310.0;PASS;244.0 (15)

(24) 435.0;YARDS;346.0 (14)

(23) 30.0;POINTS;13.0 (6)

WHAT TO WATCH Colts K Adam Vinatieri missed two field goals and an extra point for the first time in his career last week. He's appeared in 354 games and is the third-oldest player to take the field in an NFL game (George Blanda, Morten Anderson). Is Father Time finally catching up?

Cowboys at Redskins

Noon (Fox)

LINE -- Cowboys by 51/2

SERIES -- Cowboys lead 71-45-2; Cowboys beat Redskins 31-23, Nov. 22, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COWBOYS;VS.;REDSKINS (RK)

(22) 89.0;RUSH;28.0 (31)

(1) 405.0;PASS;370.0 (5)

(3) 494.0;YARDS;398.0 (13)

(4) 35.0;POINTS;27.0 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COWBOYS;VS.;REDSKINS (RK)

(27) 151.0;RUSH;123.0 (21)

(23) 319.0;PASS;313.0 (22)

(27) 470.0;YARDS;436.0 (25)

(9) 17.0;POINTS;32.0 (27)

WHAT TO WATCH There's a lot of talk in Dallas about Dak, Zeke, Amari Cooper and Jason Witten. Don't overlook second-year WR Michael Gallup, who set career highs with 7 catches for 158 yards against the Giants. Defenses will have to focus on the other guys, which means Gallup might be in for a huge season.

Chiefs at Raiders

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Chiefs by 71/2

SERIES -- Chiefs lead 65-53-2; Chiefs beat Raiders 35-3, Dec. 30, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS;VS.;RAIDERS (RK)

(15) 113.0;RUSH;98.0 (19)

(3) 378.0;PASS;259.0 (16)

(4) 491.0;YARDS;357.0 (17)

(3) 40.0;POINTS;24.0 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS;VS.;RAIDERS (RK)

(10) 81.0;RUSH;95.0 (12)

(24) 347.0;PASS;249.0 (16)

(22) 428.0;YARDS;344.0 (12)

(16) 26.0;POINTS;16.0 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH The Chiefs will be without WR Tyreek Hill for several weeks after he injured his collarbone. The offense hardly missed a beat without him last week, but that's a huge chunk of production to replace over the long haul. Rookie Mecole Hardman can match Hill's speed, but he's green.

Bears at Broncos

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Bears by 21/2

SERIES -- Broncos lead 8-7; Broncos beat Bears 17-15, Nov. 22, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARS;VS.;BRONCOS (RK)

(28) 46.0;RUSH;95.0 (21)

(23) 208.0;PASS;2490.0 (17)

(28) 254.0;YARDS;344.0 (21)

(31) 3.0;POINTS;16.0 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARS;VS.;BRONCOS (RK)

(6) 47.0;RUSH;98.0 (13)

(5) 166.0;PASS;259.0 (17)

(2) 213.0;YARDS;357.0 (16)

(3) 10.0;POINTS;24.0 (14)

WHAT TO WATCH Quarterbacks beware. Mitch Trubisky of the Bears and Joe Flacco of the Broncos are in the danger zone against two of the best past rushes in the NFL. Bradley Chubb and Von Miller must dominate if Denver is going to win its home opener.

Saints at Rams

3:25 p.m. (Fox)

LINE -- Rams by 2

SERIES -- Rams lead 42-34; Rams beat Saints 26-23 OT, Jan. 20, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SAINTS;VS.;RAMS (RK)

(7) 148.0;RUSH;166.0 (5)

(7) 362.0;PASS;183.0 (24)

(2) 510.0;YARDS;349.0 (18)

(8) 30.0;POINTS;30.0 (8)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SAINTS;VS.;RAMS (RK)

(30) 180.0;RUSH;127.0 (24)

(13) 234.0;PASS;216.0 (11)

(21) 414.0;YARDS;343.0 (11)

(21) 28.0;POINTS;27.0 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH Rams WR Brandin Cooks had 221 combined yards receiving in two meetings last season with the Saints, his former team. That's Cooks' highest single-season total against any opponent. In the NFC Championship Game against the Saints, he caught 7 of 8 targets for 107 yards.

Eagles at Falcons

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE -- Eagles by 2

SERIES -- Eagles lead 20-14-1; Eagles beat Falcons 18-12, Sept. 6, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) EAGLES;VS.;FALCONS (RK)

(11) 123.0;RUSH;73.0 (24)

(11) 313.0;PASS;272.0 (15)

(8) 436.0;YARDS;345.0 (20)

(6) 32.0;POINTS;12.0 (28)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) EAGLES;VS.;FALCONS (RK)

(2) 28.0;RUSH;172.0 (29)

(28) 370.0;PASS;97.0 (1)

(20) 398.0;YARDS;269.0 (7)

(17) 27.0;POINTS;28.0 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH The Eagles brought back WR DeSean Jackson in the offseason, and the 32-year-old still has the big-play goods. He had 8 catches for 154 yards, and his 2 TDs went for 51 and 53 yards. His 31 career TDs of 50-plus yards trail only legendary Jerry Rice's 36 in NFL history.

Browns at Jets

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE -- Browns by 61/2

SERIES -- Browns lead 14-12; Browns beat Jets 21-17, Sept. 20, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNS;VS.;JETS (RK)

(17) 102.0;RUSH;68.0 (26)

(18) 244.0;PASS;155.0 (31)

(19) 346.0;YARDS;223.0 (30)

(27) 13.0;POINTS;16.0 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNS;VS.;JETS (RK)

(21) 123.0;RUSH;128.0 (25)

(11) 216.0;PASS;242.0 (14)

(10) 339.0;YARDS;370.0 (17)

(31) 43.0;POINTS;17.0 (9)

WHAT TO WATCH The Browns imploded to the tune of 18 penalties, 5 sacks allowed and 3 interceptions thrown against the Titans. The season could devolve into an all-time mess if they don't clean up their play against the Jets, who will start backup QB Trevor Siemian.

