Personified

Downton Tabby Who: Animal League of Washington County What: Dinner, drinks, live music by Red Ambition, live auction, cash and carry boutique When: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 10 Where: The Stone Chapel at Matt Lane Farm Tickets: $75 Attire: Business casual Information: (479) 263-7058 or animalleagueofwashingtoncounty.org

A nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization dedicated to supporting animal welfare in Washington County.

• Services provided: Medical rehabilitation program, rescue/transport program, animal cruelty/neglect investigations, foster/adoption program, low cost spay/neuter program, animal care education and capital improvement and equipment fund.

• Service area: Washington County, and as needed in surrounding counties for animal cruelty/neglect cases.

• Average number of pets served annually: We help over 1,000 pets annually through our programs and events: At the Pet Wellness Expo, we administer over 600 vaccinations annually. Our medical rehab, cruelty/neglect cases, rescue/transport and foster/adoption programs help hundreds of pets each year.

How is your organization's mission unique?

Our organization also rescues equines. The horses that come into our care are from neglect cases and they need months of rehabilitation.

Why do you work for a nonprofit organization? Do you have a personal connection to the mission? If so, what is it?

Though I am the director, my time is 100% volunteer. I choose not to be paid, so all donations can go directly to helping animals in need. I have always been an advocate for animals; it is very dear to my heart. I love being a voice for the voiceless.

What part of your job fills the most of your time?

Everything! Each day is different: Visiting and socializing dogs and horses that are in our care in foster homes or vet clinics, fundraising, networking, transporting animals from shelters to our rescue partners.

What have you learned on the job that you didn't expect?

There is still so much more we as a community need to do to help animals, including working with our local and state government to improve and implement better laws that protect animals. We have come a long way in the last decade, but there is still so much more that needs to be done.

What challenges face your organization?

Foster homes are vital to our organization and other rescues in our area. Opening your home as a short-term foster retreat saves lives. We need more of them!

What upcoming fundraisers and/or other events does your organization have planned?

"Downton Tabby" -- 7-10 p.m. Oct. 10: dinner, silent auction, live music.

"Pet Wellness" -- 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 16: low cost vaccines and microchip clinic.

For more information: www.animalleagueofwashingtoncounty.org

