Shooting in Little Rock leaves man dead, another injured

by Dale Ellis | Today at 3:32 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police block off Asher Avenue to investigate a homicide Sunday morning. - Photo by Thomas Metthe

A Little Rock man was killed and another injured after a Sunday morning shooting on Asher Avenue.

According to Little Rock police, officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter activations about 2:35 a.m. between the 4300 and 5100 blocks of Asher as well as a phone call reporting that a man had been shot. They found Emmanuel Cooper, 29, at the Superstop on Asher Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. Cooper was pronounced dead a short time later when medical personnel arrived, according to a release from the Police Department.

A short time later, officers responded to UAMS Medical Center and made contact with Daquayveon Flanagan, 20, who had a gunshot wound in his left forearm, the release said.

Flanagan, whose injuries were not life-threatening, told police that he had been shot on Asher Avenue.

Two vehicles at the scene that were believed to contain property belonging to the victims were impounded by police.

Read Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details.

