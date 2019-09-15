Shooting in Little Rock leaves man dead, another injured

A Little Rock man was killed and another injured after a Sunday morning shooting on Asher Avenue.

According to Little Rock police, officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter activations about 2:35 a.m. between the 4300 and 5100 blocks of Asher as well as a phone call reporting that a man had been shot. They found Emmanuel Cooper, 29, at the Superstop on Asher Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. Cooper was pronounced dead a short time later when medical personnel arrived, according to a release from the Police Department.

A short time later, officers responded to UAMS Medical Center and made contact with Daquayveon Flanagan, 20, who had a gunshot wound in his left forearm, the release said.

Flanagan, whose injuries were not life-threatening, told police that he had been shot on Asher Avenue.

Two vehicles at the scene that were believed to contain property belonging to the victims were impounded by police.

