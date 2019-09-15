Union to decide on strike against GM

FILE - This May 16, 2014, file photo shows the General Motors logo at the company's world headquarters in Detroit. The United Auto Workers union is letting its contract with General Motors expire just before midnight Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, increasing the likelihood of a strike as early as Sunday night. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT -- A top United Auto Workers official said the union and General Motors are far apart on major issues, increasing the likelihood of a strike as early as tonight.

The union, in letters to members and GM on Saturday, said it would let its four-year contract with the company expire just before midnight. But workers were to report to their jobs if they're scheduled to work today.

What the union will do after that will be decided in meetings scheduled for this morning in Detroit.

The letters were designed to turn up the pressure on GM negotiators as the contract expiration deadline approached at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

"While we are fighting for better wages, affordable quality health care, and job security, GM refuses to put hard working Americans ahead of their record profits," union Vice President Terry Dittes said in a statement Saturday night.

GM, in a statement Saturday night, still held out hope for an agreement, saying it continues to work on solutions to difficult challenges.

"We are prepared to negotiate around the clock because there are thousands of GM families and their communities -- and many thousands more at our dealerships and suppliers -- counting on us for their livelihood. Our goal remains on building a strong future for our employees and our business," the GM statement said.

A strike by 49,200 union workers would bring to a halt GM's U.S. production, and would likely stop the company from making vehicles in Canada and Mexico as well.

Dittes, the union's chief bargainer with GM, wrote in the letter to local union leaders that both sides are far apart on nearly all important economic issues after months of bargaining.

"We still have many outstanding issues remaining, including significant differences between the parties on wages, health care benefits, temporary employees, job security and profit sharing," the letter said.

