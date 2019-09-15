When Nietzsche Wept, I think I did too!

Some books are unanimously loved, and others are unanimously hated, but then there are some that some people like and others do not. Such was the case today for our September book 'When Nietzche Wept' by Irvin D. Yalom.

We had two that really liked the book, two that thought it was ok and two who disliked it. I was in the latter category. I really liked parts of it, and I started off really liking it, but then the middle part hit, and it drug on and on and I began to greatly dislike the characters. For me to really get engrossed in a book, I have to like at least one of the characters to get invested in it. That is why I jump at the chance to read the next Inspector Gamache book by Louise Penny because I feel like I am going home with friends to Three Pines.



I started off liking Breur, but that didn't last. While there were some interesting characters on the sideline, they stayed sidelined and were never developed. The women in the book were marginalized (which may be another reason I didn't like it).



The book is historical fiction surrounding Joseph Breuer, the mentor of Sigmund Freud and supposedly one of the fathers of psychoanalysis and Friedrich Nietzshe, considered by some to be one of the greatest philosophers of his time. They enter into a union of sorts both trying to cure the other of their problems. It got way too verbose for me and I thought they were both very egocentric and whined an awful lot. In reality they never met, but much of what they talk about really did happen.

The ending was at least a saving grace for me, and as one book clubber said, she like the ending for two reasons, it was better than the rest of the book, and she was done reading! It was not a book you can pick up and simply read for enjoyment. You have to think and pay attention. If you are really into psychoanalysis, you might enjoy the historical aspects.



We did have some good discussion and that is why I am in a book club. It is great to hear different perspectives.

That is why there are so many books out there. There is no book or style of book that fits every person. Having choices is a good thing. What you choose to read on your own time you have control over. Being a part of a book club, you get to read other people's styles too. It broadens your horizons.



Now on to the next book!