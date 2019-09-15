With Pool hurt, other LBs fill in

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas starting linebacker Bumper Pool watched the second half of the Razorbacks' 55-34 victory over Colorado State on Saturday from the sideline with his left arm in a sling.

Arkansas Coach Chad Morris said he didn't know the extent of Pool's injury, but he thinks Pool hurt his shoulder.

"We'll look at that tonight, tomorrow, and we'll see on that," Morris said.

Pool, a sophomore, came into the game as the Razorbacks' leader with 15 tackles. He had four stops against the Rams before being injured in the second quarter.

Hayden Henry, Grant Morgan and D'Vone McClure worked at linebacker in Pool's absence alongside senior De'Jon Harris.

"We take a lot of pride in our group," Harris said. "We try to set the tone of the defense. Besides, we've got [defensive coordinator John Chavis] in there and he stays on us.

"It doesn't matter what two linebackers are on the field. You never really skip a beat with either of us. I feel like D'Vone, Hayden and Grant responded well with Bumper coming out of the game."

Henry made seven tackles, forced a fumble that was recovered and returned for a score by Ladarrius Bishop, and also broke up a pass.

Morgan had four tackles, including a sack for a 9-yard loss. McClure had five tackles.

Morris said he wasn't aware of any other injuries.

O'Grady OK

Senior tight end Cheyenne O'Grady didn't start because he missed some practice time this week with strep throat, Coach Chad Morris said, but O'Grady didn't play like he he was sick once he got into the game.

O'Grady, who came in for Arkansas' first offensive series of the second quarter, finished with three catches for 74 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown on which he broke several tackles.

"I was still feeling down and under the weather," O'Grady said.

"I just decided this is my last year. This is my last rodeo. So, I had to suck it up and just decide to fight through it.

"Just something I had to overcome. The old me probably would have said, 'I'm sick. So, wah,' like I'm a baby or something like that.

"So, I had to overcome and decided I would play. Some good things happened all around."

Big Foot

Arkansas senior Connor Limpert hit a 54-yard field goal in the first quarter to match the second longest of his career. He also hit a 54-yarder against North Texas last season. His career long is 55 yards last season against Vanderbilt.

"Connor Limpert gave us a huge momentum boost," Coach Chad Morris said of the 54-yarder that put Arkansas ahead 24-14. "That kick probably would have [been good] from 65.

"When that kick came off his foot, it was a rocket. It was great to see him respond after missing one last week."

Limpert had a 43-yard attempt go wide right at Ole Miss.

Orange in house

Surprising as it sounds considering Arkansas and Colorado State were a combined 5-19 last season and each team was 1-1 coming into Saturday's game, two Orange Bowl representatives -- Robert Lochrie and Albert de Cardenas -- attended the game. They also visited with Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek and attended Coach Chad Morris' postgame news conference.

"We're always very excited to come to games and support college football, especially when it involves a conference that has ties to the Orange Bowl," said Lochrie, referring to Arkansas being an SEC member. "We were very impressed with the Razorbacks and the game atmosphere here."

Nice catch

Arkansas senior tight end Chase Harrell caught the sixth touchdown pass of his college career, but his first in two seasons with the Razorbacks when Nick Starkel hit him for a 14-yard scoring play with 7:54 left in the first quarter.

The catch, which gave Arkansas a 14-7 lead, had to be especially sweet for Harrell after he had three drops in the opener against Portland State and didn't have any passes thrown to him last week at Ole Miss.

Coach Chad Morris said Harrell was the first option on the play, and he credited offensive coordinator Joe Craddock for the call.

"Coach Craddock saw something from the [press] box and had a great call on that on just a return off of an out cut, and Chase was there," Morris said. "We've seen him make those plays in practice, and to see him make it in a game, it'll only boost his confidence."

Harrell, who transferred from Kansas to Arkansas last season and moved from receiver to tight end in the spring, had five touchdown catches with the Jayhawks.

No ... go ... no

With Arkansas facing fourth and 1 from its own 34 with 49 seconds left in the third quarter and the scored tied 34-34, Coach Chad Morris at first sent out the punting unit as some fans booed.

Morris then called timeout and sent the offense back on the field. The call was a quarterback sneak by Nick Starkel, and he appeared to have the first down, but freshman right guard Ricky Stromberg was called for a false start penalty.

Morris decided to punt facing fourth and 6.

Quick strike

Colorado State had a 75-yard scoring play on its first series for the second consecutive game.

On Saturday, Marvin Kinsey had a 75-yard touchdown run on the Rams' second play. Last week against Western Illinois, Collin Hill hit Dante Wright with a 75-yard touchdown pass on the Rams' first play.

Wright had another 75-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter against the Razorbacks -- this one from backup quarterback Patrick O'Brien after Hill was injured -- to tie it 34-34.

O-line shuffle

Arkansas true freshman offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg made his second consecutive start at left guard and also played at right guard.

Stromberg started again for senior Austin Capps, who didn't play last week at Ole Miss because of an ankle injury.

After Stromberg was at left guard for the Razorbacks' first three series Saturday -- all touchdown drives -- he switched to right guard in place of Myron Cunningham, who moved to right tackle for Dalton Wagner. Capps came off the bench and played left guard.

Wagner returned later in the second quarter to play right tackle and started there in the second half with Stromberg at right guard and Capps at left guard.

Cunningham replaced Stromberg at right guard in the fourth quarter.

Rams QB injured

Colorado State junior starting quarterback Collin Hill left the game with 10:56 left in the third quarter with a knee injury.

Junior Patrick O'Brien replaced Hill and played quarterback the rest of the game.

O'Brien completed 7 of 10 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. Hill completed 13 of 23 passes for 99 yards before his injury.

Vs. Colorado State

Arkansas improved to 5-1 against Colorado State as the teams ended a two-game, home-and-home series that the Razorbacks scheduled when Michigan dropped them in favor of playing Notre Dame.

The first three games in the series were played in Little Rock, with the Razorbacks winning 43-9 in 1974, 36-3 in 1979 and 31-20 in 1990.

Colorado State won 34-27 last season in Fort Collins, Colo., before Arkansas took Saturday's game.

Inductees honored

The 12 inductees into the UA Sports Hall of Honor on Friday night were recognized on the field during a break in the first half.

Football players going into the Hall of Honor were Dick Cunningham, David Dickey, Anthony Lucas, Hal McAfee and Tommy Trantham. Martin Smith, who was a placekicker and also coached the swimming team, is also part of the induction class.

Other inductees were Wallace Spearmon Jr., Lee Yoder and LaShaune Moore (track and field); Kevin Campbell (baseball); James Cathcart (basketball); and Aurelija Miseviciute (tennis).

Flag bearers

Freshman wide receivers Treylon Burks and Trey Knox carried the Arkansas and United States flags, respectively, when the Razorbacks ran onto the field.

Nice rings

Arkansas' 2019 women's track and field teams, which won NCAA indoor and outdoor titles last year, were recognized on the field during the second quarter. During video close-ups shown on the big screen, the Razorbacks showed off their massive national championship rings.

Captain Boyd

Running back Rakeem Boyd was the rotating offensive team captain for the Razorbacks along with defensive tackles McTelvin Agim and T.J. Smith, and linebacker De'Jon Harris.

Wright stuff

Former Arkansas wide receiver Jarius Wright, who plays for the Carolina Panthers, attended the game and was recognized during a break in the second quarter.

Wright has this weekend off because the Panthers played Thursday night, when they lost to Tampa Bay 20-14. He has three catches for 29 yards this season.

3-0 on toss

Arkansas won the coin toss in each of its first three games and deferred each time, kicking off to open and then receiving the kickoff to start the second half.

Sports on 09/15/2019