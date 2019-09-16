Braun's grand slam lifts Brewers over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS -- Ryan Braun hit a go-ahead grand slam off Junior Fernandez with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 on Sunday to keep up their playoff push by winning for the ninth time in 10 games.

Milwaukee remained one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the second National League wild card and closed within three games of the NL Central-leading Cardinals.

With the Cardinals ahead 4-3, Jon Gant (10-1) walked Ben Gamel and Travis Shaw starting the ninth, struck out Trent Grisham and walked Yasmani Grandal.

Tyler Webb retired Mike Moustakas on a flyout not deep enough to score a run, Fernandez relieved and Braun drove a hanging slider to left-center for his seventh career slam and a 7-4 lead.

Tommy Edman hit a two-run home run with one out in the bottom half off Josh Hader, who struck out Harrison Bader and pinch-hitter Tyler O'Neill for his 33rd save in 39 chances.

Bader hit solo home runs in the third and seventh innings totaling 909 feet, giving him 10 home runs this season.

Matt Albers (7-5) got two outs for the win, and Gant lost for the first time in exactly one year.

Cardinals starter Michael Wacha gave up 5 hits in 5 scoreless innings and is 0-3 in 8 starts and 2 relief appearances since beating Cincinnati on July 19.

NATIONALS 7, BRAVES 0 Anibal Sanchez beat his former team for the third time this season, Howie Kendrick homered and drove in three runs, and host Washington beat Atlanta.

CUBS 16, PIRATES 6 Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo was pulled from a game Sunday with a sprained right ankle, putting a damper on Chicago's victory over visiting Pittsburgh.

ROCKIES 10, PADRES 5 Ryan McMahon hit two home runs and drove in four runs to lead host Colorado over San Diego and a sweep of the three-game series.

GIANTS 2, MARLINS 1 Mike Yastrzemski scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the eighth, Johnny Cueto pitched five scoreless innings and San Francisco beat visiting Miami.

REDS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Eugenio Suarez homered twice in support of Trevor Bauer, who held his former team to one run on four hits in Cincinnati's win over host Arizona.

DODGERS 3, METS 2 Jedd Gyorko came off the bench late and played a big role in rallying Los Angeles to a victory that damaged host New York's dwindling wild-card chances.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 6, YANKEES 4 Pitchers Dellin Betances and Jordan Montgomery made their season debuts for the Yankees after lengthy layoffs, but host Toronto beat New York.

ORIOLES 8, TIGERS 2 Rio Ruiz had a two-run home run, Dwight Smith Jr. tripled and visiting Baltimore beat Detroit in a battle of the majors' two worst teams.

INDIANS 7, TWINS 5 Roberto Perez's three-run home run helped host Cleveland salvage its series with Minnesota.

ASTROS 12, ROYALS 3 Wade Miley had six strong innings and Josh Reddick had a two-run home run as visiting Houston beat Kansas City.

ATHLETICS 6, RANGERS 1 Sean Manaea limited the Rangers to three singles over six scoreless innings as Oakland beat host Texas.

ANGELS 6, RAYS 4 Albert Pujols hit a three-run home run off Ryan Yarbrough in the fifth inning and drove in four runs, leading Los Angeles over visiting Tampa Bay.

MARINERS 11, WHITE SOX 10 Jose Ruiz walked Tom Murphy with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and host Seattle won via walk-off, beating Chicago.

INTERLEAGUE

RED SOX 6, PHILLIES 3 Christian Vazquez homered twice, including a grand slam, and drove in a career-high five runs to lead visiting Boston over Philadelphia.

