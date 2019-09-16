The Nation in Brief

Chief: Synagoguefire no hate crime

DULUTH, Minn. -- A fire that destroyed a historic synagogue in northeastern Minnesota doesn't appear to have been a hate crime, authorities said Sunday in discussing the arrest of a suspect.

Matthew James Amiot, 36, of Duluth, was arrested Friday in the fire last week at the Adas Israel Congregation in downtown Duluth, the city's police chief, Mike Tusken, said at a news conference.

Tusken said he has no reason to believe the fire was a hate crime, although the investigation is ongoing. Police are recommending that prosecutors charge Amiot, who has no permanent address, with first-degree arson. A criminal complaint is expected to be filed mid-week, he said.

The blaze started in a shed outside the synagogue and spread into the building early Monday, Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj said. No accelerants were found.

One firefighter who was struck by falling debris was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

Phillip Sher, past president of the synagogue, would not speculate on a motive. "We're not out for vengeance. All I can find out of this event is sadness for everyone," he said.

Intelligence leaderrejects subpoena

WASHINGTON -- The acting director of national intelligence is refusing to comply with a subpoena to turn over a whistleblower complaint, setting up a legal showdown this week between President Donald Trump's administration and a House committee.

The House Intelligence Committee chairman told CBS' Face the Nation that intelligence chief Joseph Maguire declined to release the complaint because he was instructed not to by a "higher authority" since it involves privileged communications.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said no intelligence director has ever refused to turn over a whistleblower complaint to Congress.

Schiff said the committee will "do everything necessary" to get the complaint.

The committee is requiring that Maguire testify Thursday unless he complies with the subpoena.

Schiff did not reveal the subject of the whistleblower complaint.

Depositions OK'din ISIS-aid trial

HAMMOND, Ind. -- Attorneys for an Indiana woman accused of providing support to the Islamic State group received a judge's approval to seek depositions from three Yazidis who were taken as slaves by her husband, who she says died while fighting for the Islamic State.

A federal judge in Hammond gave Samantha Elhassani's lawyers permission Tuesday to seek depositions from the two Yazidi women and a young Yazidi boy in hopes of bolstering her defense, the Post-Tribune reported. One of the women and the boy are in the Kurdish-controlled city of Erbil, Iraq, and the other woman lives nearby.

Elhassani has argued that her husband tricked her into traveling to Syria and allegedly bought the two women and the boy while in Islamic State-controlled territory.

In court documents, her lawyers say that Elhassani offered the Yazidis protection while her husband was alive and after he died, when she, her four children and the Yazidis made their way to a Kurdish refugee camp.

Defense attorneys noted there are several obstacles that could hinder getting the depositions and using them at Elhassani's trial, which is scheduled to start in January.

While "at least the two Yazidi women witnesses have indicated that they would be willing to be deposed," the Yazidis are "stateless" and "beyond the subpoena power" to appear in U.S. court, according to the defense motion.

