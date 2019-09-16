Gun-buy background checks a must, Democrats tell Trump

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., right, speaks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. as Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., left, stands by during a ceremony to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the first recorded arrival of enslaved African people in America, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON -- Congressional Democratic leaders warned President Donald Trump on Sunday that any proposal on gun control must include House-passed bills to expand background checks for gun purchases -- or else risk no legislation at all.

In a joint statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer said they spoke Sunday morning by phone with Trump, 200 days after the House passed H.R. 8 and H.R. 112. The two measures, which would expand federal background checks for gun purchases and transfers, represent the first major firearm restrictions to advance in a generation.

"This morning, we made it clear to the president that any proposal he endorses that does not include the House-passed universal background checks legislation will not get the job done, as dangerous loopholes will still exist and people who shouldn't have guns will still have access," Pelosi, D-Calif., and Schumer, D-N.Y., said in their statement.

Pelosi and Schumer said they promised Trump that if he endorses the House legislation on background checks and gets Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to act on it, they would join the president "for a historic signing ceremony at the Rose Garden." Their call with Trump on Sunday morning lasted about 10 minutes, according to a Democratic aide.

A White House spokesman, Judd Deere, confirmed that Trump spoke with the Democratic leaders at their request and indicated to them a desire to find a "bipartisan legislative solution" but made no commitments.

"The conversation was cordial," Deere said. "The president reiterated his commitment for his administration to continue work on these issues."

In February, Trump issued a veto threat for H.R. 8, the expanded background checks bill passed by the House, arguing that it would "impose burdensome requirements on certain firearm transactions" and that it was "incompatible with the Second Amendment's guarantee of an individual right to keep arms."

McConnell, R-Ky., has declined to hold a vote on the bill, which was approved by the Democratic-controlled House in February. He says it's not clear the Senate would be able to pass the legislation or that Trump would sign it into law.

In an exchange with reporters at the Capitol last week, McConnell accused Schumer of a "stunt" after the Democrat called on the Senate to take up the gun bill, which McConnell noted "the president already said he is going to veto."

"My members know the very simple fact that to make a law you have to have a presidential signature. ... And so, we do, in fact, await word from the White House about what the president is willing to sign," McConnell said.

In their statement, Pelosi and Schumer touted the House-passed gun measures as "bipartisan, commonsense legislation to expand background checks, which is supported by more than 90 percent of the American people."

"Yet, for 200 days, Senator McConnell has refused to give these bipartisan bills a vote on the Senate Floor, again and again putting his own political survival before the survival of our children. ... We will not stop until these bills are passed and our children's lives are safe," they said.

The House bills would expand background checks to cover private sales such as one that allowed a Texas shooting suspect to purchase his weapon before killing seven people last month.

Trump and White House aides have discussed a number of gun-control measures with members of Congress, including steps to go after fraudulent buyers, notify state and local law enforcement when a potential buyer fails a background check, issue state-level emergency risk protection orders, boost mental health assistance and speed up executions for those found guilty of committing mass shootings.

In arguing for the background checks bill, Schumer and Pelosi said people subject to such orders might still be able to purchase firearms if the background checks system is not expanded. They vowed in their statement to "accelerate a relentless drumbeat of action to force Senator McConnell to pass our background checks bills."

Information for this article was contributed by Hope Yen and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press; by Sheryl Gay Stolberg of The New York Times; and by Felicia Sonmez and Mike DeBonis of The Washington Post.

