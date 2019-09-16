HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after three weeks

Two of Arkansas’ best teams went out of state and lost on Friday. North Little Rock lost in Shreveport to Baton Rouge Catholic, and Pulaski Academy lost in a 61-47 shootout against Ravenwood from Brentwood, Tenn.

For North Little Rock, it marked the second consecutive defeat following a 37-game winning streak in the regular season. For now, we drop North Little Rock out of the Top 10. Expect the Charging Wildcats to crawl their way back soon.

The most pleasant surprise thus far this season has been Little Rock Central, which moved to 3-0 with a 42-25 victory at Rogers. The Tigers move into the poll at No. 10 overall.

And Scott Reed is off to a great start as head coach at Cabot. The Panthers move up to No. 5 following a 35-14 victory over El Dorado.

Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

Bryant Greenwood Bentonville Conway Cabot Pulaski Academy Arkadelphia Little Rock Christian Harrison Little Rock Central

CLASS 7A

Bryant Bentonville Conway Cabot Little Rock Central

CLASS 6A

Greenwood Searcy Lake Hamilton West Memphis Jonesboro

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy Little Rock Christian Harrison Morrilton Greenbrier

CLASS 4A

Arkadelphia Nashville Warren Shiloh Christian Joe T. Robinson

CLASS 3A

McGehee Prescott Osceola Rison Camden Harmony Grove

CLASS 2A