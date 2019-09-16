Sections
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after three weeks

by Rex Nelson | Today at 11:45 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Little Rock Central running back Sam Franklin (23) is tackled by Jordan McKibbon of Rogers during the Tigers’ 42-25 victory on Friday in Rogers. For more photos, go to arkansasonline.com/914central/. - Photo by Charlie Kaijo

Two of Arkansas’ best teams went out of state and lost on Friday. North Little Rock lost in Shreveport to Baton Rouge Catholic, and Pulaski Academy lost in a 61-47 shootout against Ravenwood from Brentwood, Tenn.

For North Little Rock, it marked the second consecutive defeat following a 37-game winning streak in the regular season. For now, we drop North Little Rock out of the Top 10. Expect the Charging Wildcats to crawl their way back soon.

The most pleasant surprise thus far this season has been Little Rock Central, which moved to 3-0 with a 42-25 victory at Rogers. The Tigers move into the poll at No. 10 overall.

And Scott Reed is off to a great start as head coach at Cabot. The Panthers move up to No. 5 following a 35-14 victory over El Dorado.

Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. Greenwood
  3. Bentonville
  4. Conway
  5. Cabot
  6. Pulaski Academy
  7. Arkadelphia
  8. Little Rock Christian
  9. Harrison
  10. Little Rock Central

CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. Bentonville
  3. Conway
  4. Cabot
  5. Little Rock Central

CLASS 6A

  1. Greenwood
  2. Searcy
  3. Lake Hamilton
  4. West Memphis
  5. Jonesboro

CLASS 5A

  1. Pulaski Academy
  2. Little Rock Christian
  3. Harrison
  4. Morrilton
  5. Greenbrier

CLASS 4A

  1. Arkadelphia
  2. Nashville
  3. Warren
  4. Shiloh Christian
  5. Joe T. Robinson

CLASS 3A

  1. McGehee
  2. Prescott
  3. Osceola
  4. Rison
  5. Camden Harmony Grove

CLASS 2A

  1. Fordyce
  2. Hazen
  3. Junction City
  4. Foreman
  5. Dierks
