• Robert Payne, police chief in Edgewood, Pa., said it appeared that a man whose body was found in the rubble of his home had disconnected the gas line in the basement, causing an explosion at the residence when most of the family members were out of the house for his daughter's wedding day.

• Jon Wiley, fair director, said the Morgan County Fairgrounds in Decatur, Ala., was bought unexpectedly after having been on the market for more than 20 years, leaving organizers no time to find a new location for the county fair, a tradition of nearly 70 years.

• Enoch P. Zarceno-Turner, 25, faces murder, arson and other charges in the killings of a woman and their 4-month-old son, who were found dead in a burned home in Memphis after Zarceno-Turner and the child's mother argued over custody arrangements, police said.

• Christopher Cook, police spokesman in Arlington, Texas, said three officers were placed on administrative leave after they shot and killed a suspect who pointed a replica BB gun at them while the officers were responding to a call that a man was assaulting someone with a baseball bat.

• Jimmy Pollozani, a police officer in Fort Worth, said two people were injured when gunfire broke out during an elementary-school-age youth football game as the result of a dispute between parents.

• Jack Woodburn, 64, a former Michigan pastor accused of coercing underage girls to engage in sex acts online, pleaded guilty to producing child pornography after authorities traced online requests to girls for sexually explicit photos back to Woodburn's home.

• Brooke Skylar Richardson, 20, was sentenced to three years' probation on a corpse-abuse charge after burying her newborn baby in her Carlisle, Ohio, backyard, and was acquitted of aggravated murder and other charges in the case.

• Eric Neely, 23, of Holly Hill, Fla., faces charges of aggravated assault with a weapon after police said he shot at a moving truck driven by a pit bull terrier's owner after not wanting to let go of the dog, which he had housed for six months after the owner had moved.

• Lars Liedegren, 79, had his arm amputated above the elbow after he put his limb on the wrong side of an enclosure during a private party at an aquarium in Stockholm, and a crocodile that once belonged to late Cuban leader Fidel Castro jumped up and bit him.

A Section on 09/16/2019