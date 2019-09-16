LR shooting kills 1 man, hurts 2nd

A Little Rock man is dead and another injured after a shooting early Sunday on Asher Avenue in Little Rock.

According to Little Rock police, officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter activations about 2:35 a.m. between the 4300 and 5100 blocks of Asher as well as a phone call reporting that a man had been shot. Officers found Emmanuel Cooper, 29, at the Superstop on Asher Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Cooper was pronounced dead a short time later when medical personnel arrived.

A short time after that, officers responded to UAMS Hospital and spoke with Daquayveon Flanagan, 20, who was suffering from a gunshot in his left forearm.

Flanagan, whose injuries were not life-threatening, told police that he had been shot while on Asher Avenue. According to police, he was treated and released by UAMS.

Two vehicles at the scene that were believed to contain property belonging to the victims were impounded by police.

This marks the 32nd homicide of the year in Little Rock.

