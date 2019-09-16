Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

LR shooting kills 1 man, hurts 2nd

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:34 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Members of the Little Rock Police Department investigate after a fatal shooting early Sunday at a gas station on Asher Avenue. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/916shooting/ - Photo by Thomas Metthe

A Little Rock man is dead and another injured after a shooting early Sunday on Asher Avenue in Little Rock.

According to Little Rock police, officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter activations about 2:35 a.m. between the 4300 and 5100 blocks of Asher as well as a phone call reporting that a man had been shot. Officers found Emmanuel Cooper, 29, at the Superstop on Asher Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Cooper was pronounced dead a short time later when medical personnel arrived.

Gallery: Homicide on Asher Ave

[Gallery not loading? Click here to see more photos »https://www.arkansasonline.com/galleries/27101/album/]

A short time after that, officers responded to UAMS Hospital and spoke with Daquayveon Flanagan, 20, who was suffering from a gunshot in his left forearm.

Flanagan, whose injuries were not life-threatening, told police that he had been shot while on Asher Avenue. According to police, he was treated and released by UAMS.

Two vehicles at the scene that were believed to contain property belonging to the victims were impounded by police.

This marks the 32nd homicide of the year in Little Rock.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Search all killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock this year at arkansasonline.com/2019homicides]

State Desk on 09/16/2019

Print Headline: LR shooting kills 1 man, hurts 2nd

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT