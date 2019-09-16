Midwife charged in Oklahoma case

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman who was barred from working as a midwife in Arkansas has been charged with practicing medicine and performing surgery without a license while delivering a baby in Oklahoma.

Court documents show Debra Disch was charged Friday in Sequoyah County District Court. The documents do not list an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said Oklahoma doesn’t license or regulate midwives, but that Disch performed a procedure known as an episiotomy and gave a woman a drug to control bleeding during a home delivery in May.

Hunter said the woman bled heavily and the baby had to be resuscitated after birth, but both survived.

The Arkansas State Board of Health in 2016 barred Disch from receiving a midwifery license, which is required in Arkansas.