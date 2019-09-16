Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Midwife charged in Oklahoma case

Today at 2:28 a.m.

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman who was barred from working as a midwife in Arkansas has been charged with practicing medicine and performing surgery without a license while delivering a baby in Oklahoma.

Court documents show Debra Disch was charged Friday in Sequoyah County District Court. The documents do not list an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said Oklahoma doesn’t license or regulate midwives, but that Disch performed a procedure known as an episiotomy and gave a woman a drug to control bleeding during a home delivery in May.

Hunter said the woman bled heavily and the baby had to be resuscitated after birth, but both survived.

The Arkansas State Board of Health in 2016 barred Disch from receiving a midwifery license, which is required in Arkansas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT