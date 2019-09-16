• Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden has written a memoir, telling his life story in detail for the first time and explaining why he chose to risk his freedom to become a whistleblower. Snowden, who now lives in Russia to avoid prosecution in the U.S., said his seven years working for the NSA and CIA led him to conclude the U.S. intelligence community "hacked the Constitution" and put everyone's liberty at risk. He said he had no choice but to turn to journalists to reveal it to the world. "I realized that I was crazy to have imagined that the Supreme Court, or Congress, or President Obama, seeking to distance his administration from President George W. Bush's, would ever hold the IC legally responsible -- for anything," Snowden writes. The book, Permanent Record, is scheduled to be released Tuesday. It offers an expansive and personal account of how Snowden came to reveal secret details about the government's mass collection of Americans' emails, phone calls and Internet activity in the name of national security. Although the book comes six years after the disclosures, Snowden, who fled first to Hong Kong and then to Russia, attempts to place his concerns in a contemporary context. He expresses alarm about what he sees as government efforts worldwide to delegitimize journalism, suppress human rights and support authoritarian movements.

• Kevin Feige was honored at the 45th Saturn Awards, but the Marvel Studios president gave higher praise to someone else. Feige said in a video message Friday night that he was "humbled" after accepting the inaugural Stan Lee World Builder Award, named after the late Marvel Comics mastermind. Feige paid homage to Lee for kick-starting the Marvel legacy, calling him a "genius." "He was enthused with humanity and kindness," said Feige, who did not attend the ceremony but spoke on a large video screen. "He put that into every creation he had, which is why they all still resonate today. It will resonate for centuries to come." Feige was recognized for the successful creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a film world with story lines and characters that so far have spanned 23 films over 11 years. The latest phase of the franchise concluded with the record-breaking Avengers: Endgame, which took home multiple awards including best comic-to-motion picture release.

Photo by ASSOCIATED PRESS

Edward Snowden

Photo by Invision

Kevin Feige

A Section on 09/16/2019