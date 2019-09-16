North Little Rock police investigate city's 11th and 12th homicides

FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

North Little Rock police are investigating the city’s 11th and 12th homicides of the year, which separately left a 62-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man dead. An arrest has been made in one of the two cases.

A male gunshot victim was found just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 800 North Beech St., according to a news release. According to police, Louis Thomas, 70, surrendered himself to authorities later that evening in connection to the case.

Police say Thomas told officers he had shot his grandson.

The victim died Sunday, according to a new release, and police identified him as Alex Blueford. Charges against Thomas have now been upgraded to first-degree murder.

Separately, Anastacia Brewer was found inside a car around 7:20 p.m. Friday on the 1600 block of Vine Street suffering from injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

She died Saturday at the UAMS Medical Center, and police said they are now investigating the death as a homicide.

The investigation into Brewer’s death is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Gary Jones at (501) 771-7151 or call the North Little Rock Police tip line at (501) 680-8439. Police said those with information can remain anonymous.