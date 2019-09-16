Prep Sports Report

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Bentonville High sweeps team titles at Panther Classic

NWADG Athlete of the Week Springdale Har-Ber’s Kat Cooper helped the Lady Wildcats to a 6-1 week and the Early Bird Tournament title to earn this week’s Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Athlete of the Week. The 6-foot-1 sophomore middle was a force at the net, totaling 67 kills (3.52 per set) in seven matches this week to go with seven block assists and six service aces. Cooper finished with 10 kills in 19 swings with only one error (.474) to go with three aces in Har-Ber’s 2-1 win over Greenwood in the Early Bird finals. She also combined for 21 kills and two aces as the Lady Wildcats swept Rogers Heritage and Springdale High this week. Har-Ber coach Cassie Loyd said Cooper came up big against tough competition. “Kat is a difference-maker for our team,” Loyd said. “In the Early Bird tournament, we played a lot of tough teams and put pressure on her both offensively and defensively. When we needed her to put balls down, she did. When we needed her to block effectively so our defense could set up behind her, she did. She is a great player and a wonderful teammate.”

The Tigers placed five runners in the top 10 and the Lady Tigers did their male counterparts one better as each team claimed the large school division at the Siloam Springs Panther Classic on Saturday.

Anabelle Bradley took second overall to lead a 2-3-5-6 finish by the Lady Tigers. Bradley crossed in 21 minutes, 7.75 seconds, well behind winner Taylor Koeth of Greenwood. Bentonville finished with 18 team points, to easily outdistance second-place Siloam Springs' 73.

Bentonville's Daniel Graham took second, followed by teammates Dawson Mayberry (third) and Thomas Hodges (fourth) as the Tigers registered 24 points, compared to 50 for second-place Springdale Har-Ber.

Lawson Douglas of Rogers Heritage won the race with a time of 16:51.91.

Pea Ridge claimed the girls' small-school division team title led by Harmony Reynolds' second-place overall finish. Abby Elcan of Providence Academy won the race in a time of 20:42.47.

West Fork won the boys' small-school division with three runners in the top 10. Matthew Browmiller led the way, finishing third for West Fork.

Jacob Braswell of Huntsville won the race in 17:49.95.

Nachtigal leads Lady Mounties to win in Carthage

Ali Nachtigal earned the individual win at the Carthage Invitational on Thursday and helped Rogers High also claim the team title.

The junior crossed in 20 minutes. 55 seconds, 10 seconds ahead of Jenari Lopez of Carthage for the victory. Nachtigal led four Lady Mounties, who placed in the top 10. Kate Nachtigal was fifth, followed by Hailey Day (6th) and Julianna Breazeal (8th).

Rogers finished with 28 points to easily best second-place Webb City, Mo., which finished with 60.

Rogers Heritage's Lawson Douglas finished second in 17:46 in the boys' race. Rogers High finished third in the team race as senior Connor Austin led the way with a seventh-place finished.

Heritage sophomore Kyle Saeizler finished eighth, five seconds behind Austin. Rogers High's Will Sakalares was 10th.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Nixa, Mo. 3, Bentonville 1

Savanna Riney posted a double-double with 15 kills and 13 digs, but Bentonville fell 25-17, 25-21, 16-25, 25-13 to Nixa, Mo. on Friday.

Callie Neumann added 12 kills and hit .579, while libero Kloey Eakin finished with a team-high 23 digs. Trinity Hamilton chipped in with 16 digs for the Lady Tigers (7-4).

Sports on 09/16/2019