Senior Expo was a hit

Senior Expo was at the Statehouse Convention Center on Saturday.

They had a good crowd out to get free health screenings,

provided by UAMS.

They were demonstrating healthy nutrition and passing out samples of food and recipes.

You could also talk with a variety of home improvement folks who can help make your house more user friendly as you age. They had nursing homes and funeral homes present if you wanted to discuss those options.



I always like the human brain exhibit talking about brain health and strokes.

They also had fun booths talking about the Clinton Library, the Rep, and travel opportunities. In addition, they scheduled a variety of speakers. I spoke on fall gardening, but there was a panel discussion on politics and several health-related topics as well. A popular event was bingo sponsored by the Arkansas Travelers.

The event is held annually at the Statehouse Convention Center and sponsored by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Everything is totally free and you can get so much information on your health as well as some free entertainment.

