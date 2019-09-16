MEN'S GOLF

Arkansans eliminated in U.S. Mid-Senior

Beau Glover of North Little Rock and Joey Nichols of Little Rock were eliminated Sunday in the U.S. Mid-Senior Amateur Championship at CommonGround Golf Course in Aurora, Colo.

Glover shot a 4-over 74 to finish the two rounds of stroke play with an 11-over 153. His round included three birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey.

Nichols' 7-over 77 included five bogeys and a double bogey. He finished with a 14-over 156 for his two days.

Ben Warnquist of Gaithersburg, Md., was the medalist, firing a 6-under 136.

The tournament wil continue today with 64 players beginning match play.

UCA's DePriest second in Lousiana

Trey DePriest of the University of Central Arkansas shot a 69 on Sunday after the first round of the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate in Choudrant, La.

The Bears are in seventh place with a 292. Lamar leads with a 280. Georgia is second at 283 and Texas State is third at 284.

DePriest recorded four birdies on the back nine and birdied five of the last 10 holes in his round. He is in a tie for second individually.

UCA's Spencer Jenkins posted a round of 71 (-1) and is in a tie for 12th.

ASU's Stirn leads in Iowa

Arkansas State University's Zan Luka Stirn shot a first-round 66 and leads after the first round of the Golfweek Conference Challenge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Stirn had a bogey-free round and was one stroke shy of a career-best round. Freshmen Adam Thorp and Cade Uhlenhake each shot an even-par 72 in the opening round to tie for 19th.

As a team, the Red Wolves are in fourth place with a 288. Ball State leads with a 279 while Iowa (284) and Campbell (285) round out the top three.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Whittington leads UCA in Kansas

Karley Whittington of the University of Central Arkansas is tied for sixth after the first two rounds of the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational in Manhattan, Kan.

As a team, UCA is in ninth place with a 625 (317-308). Kansas State leads with a 588. North Texas is second with a 590 and New Mexico State is third with a 594.

Camila Moreno of UCA is tied for 23rd.

ASU fifth in Alabama

Arkansas State University shot a 289 in the second round of the USA Intercollegiate in Mobile, Ala., and is in fifth place with a 582.

Alabama-Birmingham leads with a 570. Houston Baptist is in second place with a 579 and North Texas is third at 580.

Individually, Grayson Gladden shot a second-round 72 and is tied for fourth place with a 144. Kayla Burke and Maria Jose Atristain Vega are tied for 18th with a 146.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

ASU blanks SEMO

Dana O'Boye scored the match's only goal for Arkansas State University (4-3) as the Red Wolves defeated Southeast Missouri State (2-3) 1-0 on Sunday at the A-State Soccer Park in Jonesboro.

O'Boye took a pass from Sarah Sodoma, shook off two Redhawks defenders and launched a shot through the inside of the bar post in the 71st minute.

ASU took seven shots with three of them on goal. The Red Wolves had four corner kicks in the match.

Hendrix ties Fontbonne

Hendrix College played to a 1-1 tie with Fontbonne on Sunday in St. Louis.

Caroline Neal scored in the 43rd minute for Fontbonne (1-3-1), with Hagan Griffith scoring in the 86th minute for Hendrix (2-2-2).

Fontbonne outshot Hendrix 21-16.

MEN'S SOCCER

Hendrix loses to Texas-Dallas

Hendrix College fell 3-0 to Texas-Dallas at the Rhodes Tournament in Memphis.

Jovi Munoz scored on a penalty kick in the 18th minute, Jesse Ardila scored in the 53rd minute and Jordan Henderson scored in the 55th minute for Texas-Dallas.

Texas-Dallas (4-1-0) outshot Hendrix (1-5-0) 27-1.

