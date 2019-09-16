Sections
Super Quiz: Ends in "IT"

Today at 1:37 a.m.

  1. He wore a three-piece --------.

  2. She is in the intensive care --------.

  3. He -------- it out.

  4. -------- stage left.

  5. It was just a comedy --------.

  6. -------- the salt from the recipe.

  7. He -------- his eyebrows.

  8. The brave pilot displayed true --------.

  9. He slowed his -------- to a walk.

  10. Suit

  11. Unit

  12. Spit

  13. Exit

  14. Skit

  15. Omit

  16. Knit

  17. Grit

  18. Gait

ActiveStyle on 09/16/2019

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Ends in "IT"

