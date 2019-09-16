Super Quiz: Ends in "IT"

He wore a three-piece --------.

She is in the intensive care --------.

He -------- it out.

-------- stage left.

It was just a comedy --------.

-------- the salt from the recipe.

He -------- his eyebrows.

The brave pilot displayed true --------.

He slowed his -------- to a walk.

Suit

Unit

Spit

Exit

Skit

Omit

Knit

Grit