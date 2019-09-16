Super Quiz: Ends in "IT"

He wore a three-piece --------.
She is in the intensive care --------.
He -------- it out.
-------- stage left.
It was just a comedy --------.
-------- the salt from the recipe.
He -------- his eyebrows.
The brave pilot displayed true --------.
He slowed his -------- to a walk.
Suit
Unit
Spit
Exit
Skit
Omit
Knit
Grit
Gait
