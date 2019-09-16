Suspect in central Arkansas stabbing arrested, authorities say

An Amity man arrested Sunday is accused of stabbing a 71-year-old man in Garland County, authorities said.

Deputies called to the scene of a possible stabbing at 115 Trace Court shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday found neighbors tending to Johnny Tedford, 71, who had apparent cuts to his head and neck, outside of the home, according to a news release issued Monday by the Garland County sheriff's office. Tedford was transported to a local hospital for treatment, the release states.

Authorities initially believed the suspect, Tony Tedford, 50, may still have been in the residence, prompting deputies to hold a perimeter around the house and wait for backup, according to the sheriff's office. Once authorities obtained a search warrant, a tactical response team and K9 unit approached the home and discovered Tony Tedford wasn't there.

According to the release, authorities searched woods nearby but couldn't locate the suspect.

On Sunday, at around 8:30 a.m., deputies took Tony Tedford into custody after receiving a tip about him being at a Hot Springs Walmart, the sheriff's office said.

Tony Tedford was transported to Garland County jail, where he faces a charge of first-degree domestic battery, a class B felony, and theft of property, a class C felony. He remained in the jail on Monday, with bond set at $3,500, according to an online jail roster.

An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.