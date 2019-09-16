Sections
Trader Joe's hiring for first Little Rock store ahead of planned October opening

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 1:27 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — A Trader Joe's storefront, left, with Little Rock's Toys "R" Us location, 11500 Financial Centre Parkway.

Trader Joe's aims to open its first store in Arkansas in October, according to a spokeswoman for the company. The grocery chain is also accepting applications to work at its forthcoming west Little Rock location.

Applications for the new site, to be located at 11450 Financial Centre Parkway, are open for crew members, who will make $12-15 an hour and work up to 38 hours a week, according to the company’s website.

Prospective employees can apply from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday by visiting the Courtyard Marriott at 10900 Financial Centre Parkway.

Arkansas is the most populous state without a Trader Joe's. According to its website, the chain has 488 locations in 41 states and the District of Columbia.

Word that Trader Joe's was coming to Little Rock was first reported in May by the online blog, Rock City Eats. Demand for the store spawned a Facebook page called "Bring Trader Joe's to Little Rock" that has drawn more than 6,500 "likes."

