Trump approves major disaster declaration for Arkansas in response to late-June storms, officials say

NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER Greenland police officer Clayton Wagnon drives through flood water after the west fork of the White River forced closure of U.S. 71 Sunday June 23, 2019. Much of Northwest Arkansas was under a flood watch most of the day Sunday due to continued heavy rainfall.

Federal disaster assistance will be made available to Arkansas in response to powerful storms that swept through part of the state in late June after President Donald Trump approved another major disaster declaration for the state, officials announced Monday.

Funds made available to the state, as well as to eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit groups are to be used for emergency work and to repair and replace facilities damaged by storms between June 23 and June 24 in Madison, Newton and Washington counties, according to a news release by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

According to the agency, the funds will be available on a cost-sharing basis. Assistance for hazard mitigation across the state will also be available on a similar basis.

Jerry S. Thomas has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for the affected area’s recovery operations, the release states. If further damage warrants additional support, additional designations may be made, the agency said.

In early June, Trump approved a separate major disaster declaration regarding widespread flooding in Arkansas, just weeks before the storms that prompted the president’s second declaration.