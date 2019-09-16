Woman's body found on side of Little Rock road, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead on the side of a Little Rock road on Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to a subject down call shortly after 4:20 a.m. found the woman unresponsive at 10424 Republic Lane, according to a report by Little Rock police. Medics tried to revive the woman, but she was pronounced dead a short time later, the report states.

The woman’s body was taken to the state Crime Lab to determine her identity and the cause of her death, Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs said.

According to police, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the scene. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.