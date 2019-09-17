Ammonia leak at Arkansas Tyson plant sends employees to hospital

In this Oct. 28, 2009, file photo, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

An ammonia leak Monday morning at a Tyson poultry plant in Clarksville sent 18 employees to the hospital, company spokesman Gary Mickelson said in a statement.

The facility was evacuated, and 18 were taken to the hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” Mickelson said. One was admitted for observation.

The plant has now resumed normal operations.