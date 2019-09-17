Angler breaks Missouri trout record

Courtesy photo Bill Babler (left) of Blue Eye, Mo. and his friend, Ryan Titus show the 40-pound, 6-ounce brown trout Babler caught at Lake Taneycomo to set a new Missouri brown trout record.

The Missouri Department of Conservation confirms Bill Babler of Blue Eye, Mo., is the new state record holder for brown trout after catching a monster 40-pound, 6-ounce fish in Lake Taneycomo, near Branson, Mo., on Sept. 4 using a pole and line.

The previous record was set just seven months ago by Paul Crews of Neosho, Mo. Crews was also fishing at Lake Taneycomo when he reeled in a 34-pound, 10-ounce brown trout Feb. 23 using a pole and line.

Babler told the Springfield News-Leader he'd only been out fishing for a few minutes when he caught the fish.

"As soon as I set the hook, it came to the top and I knew we had a good fish on," Babler said. "We positioned the boat in an unobstructed area. It was pulling drag pretty good."

Babler attempted to keep the behemoth alive in an aerated tank, but unfortunately the trout died before it could be released.

Department staff verified Babler's record-breaking catch on a certified scale in Branson.

Fisheries Management Biologist Shane Bush confirmed the fish was 8 or 9 years old.

Sports on 09/17/2019