Police Beat

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:37 a.m.

Boy shoots himself; LR man arrested

A Little Rock man was arrested early Monday morning after his girlfriend's son accidentally shot himself with the man's gun, a report said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said they responded to Arkansas Children's Hospital after Stalon Lanigan, 26, took a child with a gunshot wound to the hospital. He told officers he was babysitting the child when he heard a loud bang coming from another room. Lanigan said when he ran in the room he found the boy had shot himself in the arm with his gun.

Lanigan was charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. He was in the Pulaski County jail Monday night with no bail set.

LR police charge man in meth case

A Little Rock man was arrested Monday afternoon after a large amount of methamphetamine was found in his possession, a report said.

Deputies with the Pulaski County sheriff's office said that during an undercover operation Amador Evangelista, 32, was found to be in possession of about 265 grams of meth. The report states the arrest occurred in the 5900 block of Baseline Road.

Evangelista was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. He was in the Pulaski County jail Monday night with no bail set.

