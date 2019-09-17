Downtown Little Rock festival to have 82 food trucks

A record number of food trucks have registered for the 2019 Main Street Food Truck Festival, the Downtown Little Rock Partnership announced last week.

The fourth annual downtown festival has 82 trucks signed up. The event this year will take place on Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

An estimated 45,000 people have attended the event each year since 2016, the downtown nonprofit said in a news release. The festival will also include artists, vendors and entertainers along Main Street and Capitol Avenue. Admission is free.

"The Main Street Food Truck Festival is the biggest food event in the state," Downtown Little Rock Partnership Executive Director Gabe Holmstrom said in the release. "We hope everyone comes hungry, because we are excited to bring the most food trucks ever to downtown Little Rock."

Trucks that have registered so far include Adobo To Go, Banana Leaf, Jimmy's Jerk Chicken & BBQ, Pops Kettle Corn and Tren Al Sur.