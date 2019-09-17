Police: Little Rock couple shot, injured while asleep in bed

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock couple was shot while sleeping at their home early Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 2705 S. Arch St. around 3:15 a.m., according to a Little Rock police report.

Police found 20-year-old Ciandra Brown standing outside with a gunshot wound in her right hand, and 50-year-old Eric Avett inside the home with a wound in his right shoulder, the report states.

Both victims told police they were sleeping when they were shot, according to authorities. The two said they didn’t know who shot them.

Brown and Avett were taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment and interviewed by detectives.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.