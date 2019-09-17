Sections
Man arrested in threat to kill stepson, classmates at Arkansas school

by The Associated Press | Today at 12:20 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Patrick Pleasant. The Texas man was arrested on suspicion of felony retaliation after authorities accused him of threatening to kill students at an Arkansas high school. Authorities said Pleasant threatened to "kill all the kids" at Jacksonville High School, where his stepson attended school. (Austin Police Department via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas man who was jailed for fighting with his 16-year-old stepson is accused of threatening to kill all the students at the Arkansas high school where the teen is enrolled.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that Patrick Pleasant of Austin, Texas, was arrested last Thursday and charged with felony retaliation.

An affidavit shows that Pleasant told police in Jacksonville, Arkansas, in late August that he planned to go to the teenager's school and kill him. Pleasant also said the boy bit him and that he should be arrested.

The affidavit says Pleasant later emailed the principal of the school in Jacksonville saying he would "kill all of the kids." His arrest swiftly followed.

Jail records show Pleasant was held in Travis County Jail Monday. Bail is set at $20,000.

