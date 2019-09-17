Man shot outside Little Rock home, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock man was shot and injured Monday night outside his home, police said.

Markell Cooper, 25, was found inside the residence, 5624 Southwick Drive, with a single gunshot wound in his left thigh when police responded just before 10 p.m, according to a Little Rock police report.

The man told police he was standing outside his home when a dark-colored four-door car drove by and people inside began to shoot at him, according to the report. He said he could not identify the people in the car and did not know why anyone would want to shoot him.

Police said Cooper was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening.

Officers found fragments of spent bullets on the home’s kitchen floor and bullet holes in the carport door, the report states.

Three other people were in the home at the time of the shooting but were not injured, according to police.

Three suspects were also listed in the report, though none had been identified at the time.