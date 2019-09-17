Motorist, two motorcyclists die in 3 crashes on state roads

Two motorcyclists and a third driver died over the weekend after separate wrecks on Arkansas highways, authorities said.

William Booth, 70, was driving north on a Harley Davidson around 1:50 p.m. in Cleburne County on Saturday when he crossed the centerline of Arkansas 5, according to a state police crash summary. Booth, of Jacksonville, died after striking a GMC Sierra head-on, the summary states.

Authorities said a passenger on the motorcycle and another in the Sierra were also injured in the crash.

On Sunday, Steven Dale Sands, 64, died following a crash in Pope County, troopers said.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas]

Sands was driving a Ducati Diavel motorcycle east just before noon on Arkansas 16 when he tried to negotiate a sharp left curve, according to a separate crash summary by state police.

Sands, of Lake Jackson, Texas, lost control of the motorcycle, slid on the shoulder of the road and struck a road sign, which killed him, the summary states.

Another crash Sunday, in Saline County, killed Deward Bass, 78, troopers said. Bass was driving north in a Toyota just before 4 p.m. on Arkansas 9 when the vehicle left the right side of the road, according to a third crash summary.

The Toyota then struck a concrete culvert. Bass, of Perryville, died and a passenger was injured in the crash.

Metro on 09/17/2019