• Rapper Kanye West took his collection of choir singers and musicians to an Atlanta-area megachurch for his religious pop-up performance called "Sunday Service." West visited the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia on Sunday, drawing a large group of parishioners and celebrities including rappers T.I. and 2 Chainz. The rapper's wife, Kim Kardashian West, on the ABC daytime show The View said West's "Sunday Services" is a musical ministry and Christian service that discusses Jesus and God. The church's Instagram stories show West performing "Father Stretch my Hands," and a gospel set to the tune of Ginuwine's "So Anxious." West's pop-up group has made various appearances on Sundays since January including a stop in Dayton, Ohio at a benefit event supporting the community affected by the mass shooting.

• While a month has passed since Albert Nabonibo, a well-known Rwandan gospel singer, came out as a gay man, many of his friends don't want to reveal their names. It is too shameful, one said. Another said he is anguished because his family knows he often used to socialize with Nabonibo. The singer shocked many Rwandans in August when he revealed in an interview with a Christian YouTube channel that he is gay, in a country where such a public assertion of homosexuality is unheard-of. Although the Central African nation has been relatively free of the anti-gay rhetoric commonly heard in some other parts of sub-Saharan Africa, homosexuality is still widely despised, and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people keep a low profile. While Nabonibo said that he came out in order to live normally, the reaction from family and friends to strangers has been mostly "horrible," underscoring the intolerance faced by LGBT people in many parts of Africa. Nabonibo, 35, a qualified accountant, said he had become an outcast at his workplace as friends isolate him. He is worried he could lose his job. "But there is no going back because I have to live my real life," Nabonibo said in an interview in the capital, Kigali. "It's so sad to see people you know abusing you."

Photo by Invision

Kanye West

Photo by AP

Albert Nabonibo

A Section on 09/17/2019