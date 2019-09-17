National Night Out activities in works

Several neighborhood associations have registered to observe National Night Out on Oct. 1.
Neighborhoods will offer food and music, with activities to include children's games, face painting, door prizes and cakewalks.
The aim for the annual National Night Out events is to promote a sense of community, help make neighborhoods safer and form stronger partnerships between police and residents.
More information on participating and on which neighborhoods will have activities is available from the Neighborhood Services Department at 791-8500.
