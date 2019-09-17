NLR police make 2 arrests after victims in 2 incidents die

North Little Rock police are investigating the city's 11th and 12th homicides of the year, which separately left a 62-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man dead. Arrests have been made in both cases.

The male gunshot victim was found just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 800 N. Beech St., according to a news release. According to police, Louis Thomas, 70, surrendered to authorities later that evening in the case.

Police say Thomas told officers he had shot his grandson.

The victim died Sunday, according to a news release, and police identified him as Alex Blueford. Charges against Thomas have now been upgraded to first-degree murder.

On Friday, Anastacia Brewer was found inside a car about 7:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of Vine Street with injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

She died Saturday at UAMS Medical Center, and police said they are now investigating the death as a homicide.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Search all killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock this year at arkansasonline.com/2019homicides]

Andrea Barfield, 46, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder in Brewer's death.

