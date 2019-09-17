Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Ramsey wants trade

A person familiar with the situation said Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has requested a trade after his sideline argument with Coach Doug Marrone. The Jags are willing to entertain offers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Monday because neither Ramsey nor the team had made the request public. Ramsey's agent, David Mulugheta, confirmed to ESPN that he asked the Jags to trade the disgruntled defender. Mulugheta did not immediately respond to a text message from the AP. Ramsey was upset that Marrone didn't challenge DeAndre Hopkins' first-down catch late in the first quarter of a 13-12 loss at Houston on Sunday. Ramsey said something to Marrone as he walked off the field and appeared to put his hands on the head coach as he made his way to the bench. Marrone responded by getting in Ramsey's face and yelling.

Brown's status in limbo

New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown's availability is again in limbo this week with the NFL preparing to meet with the former trainer that has filed a civil lawsuit accusing him of rape and sexual assault. On Monday, the NFL declined to comment on the allegations against Brown or when it would speak with his accuser. But the league told the Patriots last week that it was opening an investigation into the matter. Brown has denied the allegations made in the lawsuit. Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, told The Associated Press his client plans to countersue. Sports Illustrated also published a story Monday afternoon in which a second woman, an unnamed artist, alleged that Brown exposed himself to her while she was working on a mural for him at his Pittsburgh home in 2017. In a statement issued Monday via Twitter, Heitner said Brown also denies the allegation made in the SI story. Brown has not spoken publicly since the lawsuit was filed and he did not address reporters leading up to the game against the Dolphins. He also was not made available after the Miami game and was not present in the locker room during player availability Monday.

Chargers lose safety

Adrian Phillips will be out for an extended period, dealing another blow to the Los Angeles Chargers secondary. The strong safety broke his right forearm while trying to tackle Detroit running back Kerryon Johnson during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 13-10 loss. Phillips moved into the starting spot after Derwin James had surgery for a stress fracture in his right foot midway through training camp. Coach Anthony Lynn said it is likely Phillips will be placed on injured reserve in order to add another defensive back to the roster. Besides James, cornerback Trevor Williams is on IR due to a quad injury. Phillips, who is in his sixth year, had 13 tackles through the first two games.

Dolphins trade Fitzpatrick

Miami Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick got his wish and was traded Monday night to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a first-round draft pick in 2020, two people familiar with the negotiations said. The people confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn't announced it. The teams will also swap late-round picks. Fitzpatrick was displeased about his role with the Dolphins. He requested and received permission to seek a trade before playing free safety for Miami in Sunday's 43-0 loss to New England, when he had six tackles and a fumble recovery. The rebuilding Dolphins (0-2), who have purged their roster to accumulate draft picks, now have three first-round choices in 2020. While putting a priority on the future, they've been outscored 102-10 in their first two games.

BASKETBALL

Bennett declines raise

Virginia men's basketball Coach Tony Bennett has declined a pay raise offered by the school and instead asked school officials for additional compensation for his staff and program improvement. University officials said in a news release Monday that Bennett did sign a one-year contract extension, but instead of a pay hike for himself, the coach asked Athletic Director Carla Williams to focus on his staff and the program. The release also stated that Bennett and his wife made a $500,000 contribution toward a career-development program for current and former players. It is unclear how much of a raise Bennett declined. Bennett earned nearly $6 million last season and received a $1 million retention bonus. The extension means Bennett is under contract with the school for the next seven years. "I have more than enough," Bennett said in the release, adding that the gift was his wife's idea. "If there are ways that this can help out the athletic department, the other programs and coaches, by not tying up so much [in men's basketball], that's my desire." The Cavaliers won their first national championship in April with an overtime victory against Texas Tech.

SOCCER

Knee sidelines Morgan

Alex Morgan will miss the rest of the season for the Orlando Pride because of a patella stress reaction in her right knee. Morgan was injured while on duty with the U.S. national team, which won the Women's World Cup in France this summer, the Pride said. Morgan appeared in six matches for the National Women's Soccer League team this season, four before the World Cup and two since.

BODYBUILDING

Tennessean wins Mr. Olympia

A bodybuilder from Nashville, Tenn., won the 2019 Mr. Olympia competition and the title's $400,000 prize. The Tennessean reports 36-year-old Brandon Curry is the first bodybuilder from Tennessee to win the premier bodybuilding competition, which started in 1965. The newspaper said Curry is only the 10th American to claim the title of Mr. Olympia. He told the newspaper in an interview just before the competition this past weekend that he weighed about 217 pounds, sometimes up to 265 pounds in the offseason. The 5-8 former high school and Middle Tennessee State football player won The Arnold Classic earlier this year.

HOCKEY

Players’ decision ensures peace until 2022

The National Hockey League will play its next three seasons without the threat of a work stoppage amid optimism that labor peace will stretch beyond 2022.

The NHL Players' Association on Monday announced it would not opt out of the current collective bargaining agreement. Combined with the owners' decision earlier this month not to trigger their opt-out clause, the current CBA remains in effect until September 2022. The sides will continue working on an extension.

"While players have concerns with the current CBA, we agree with the league that working together to address those concerns is the preferred course of action instead of terminating the agreement following this season," NHLPA Executive Director Don Fehr said. "We have been having discussions with the league about an extension of the CBA and expect that those talks will continue."

Not terminating the CBA is a positive sign that negotiations are progressing toward an extension that could last until 2025 or 2026. That would be the longest period of labor peace in hockey in decades.

"Ultimately, it's nice there's going to be labor peace now for the next three seasons," Philadelphia Flyers player representative James van Riemsdyk said. "That's going to be good for everyone, and I'm sure fans are excited. I'm sure they hate hearing about that stuff."

Owners and players have been meeting since February, and sessions increased in frequency in recent weeks. When the league also did not opt out of the CBA, Commissioner Gary Bettman cited momentum and the importance of labor peace overriding any issues the owners might have.

Bettman said Monday the league is pleased with the players' decision and looked "forward to continuing to work with the NHLPA for the benefit of all stakeholders, especially our fans."

Donald Fehr

