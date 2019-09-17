Opening events set for Argenta Plaza

This rendering shows plans for what North Little Rock Argenta Plaza will look like from the back side.

Finalized plans are set for the grand opening of Argenta Plaza on Nov. 30 and the annual Northern Lights Festival that will be held at the plaza, the Convention and Visitors Bureau announced.

The $5.36 million Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St., is scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30, which also will kick off the annual Northern Lights Festival, according to a schedule released by the bureau. The bureau announced the Nov. 30 date in April, but times and a complete list of activities and attractions weren't announced until this month.

After the plaza's official opening, the lighting of the city's new, 38-foot-tall Christmas tree will occur at 6:30 p.m. A Big Dam Horns Concert will begin at 7 p.m. with a fireworks display to start at 9 p.m. Also planned are horse carriage rides, holiday vendors and food trucks.

Events are free and open to the public.

The North Little Rock Sertoma Christmas Parade will follow the next day, Dec. 1, starting its trip down Main Street at 2 p.m.

The festival is the first major event to be held at Argenta Plaza. The plaza features a "front porch" area with swings, a 50-foot-long cascading water wall, jetted fountains and a 40-foot projection screen above a raised stage.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau, city government, the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce, the Argenta Downtown Council and the Argenta Community Theater will sponsor the Northern Lights Festival. The bureau will manage the city-owned plaza.