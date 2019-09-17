Ozuna's complete effort gets respect

ST. LOUIS -- Dakota Hudson is a big fan of Marcell Ozuna's arm.

Ozuna drove in four runs and threw out a runner at home plate from left field, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Washington Nationals 4-2 on Monday night.

"That's the second one he's had for me this year," Hudson said of Ozuna's assist to the plate. "He's looking really good. He threw a perfect one in there to save a run."

St. Louis maintained a two-game National League Central lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs, who closed within a half-game of the Nationals for the top NL wild-card spot.

Nationals Manager Dave Martinez missed the game after a heart procedure in Washington, and bench coach Chip Hale was in charge of the dugout.

"I'm sure he'll give us a call after the game if he's up," Hale said. "I know he's been through a battery of tests. Hopefully he's feeling good."

Ozuna hit a two-run home run in the first off of Stephen Strasburg, who walked Dexter Fowler leading off.

"I was in the same division as him and I faced him a lot," Ozuna said. "I know this guy. I know what I can handle to get a good at-bat."

Ozuna has faced Strasburg 41 times and has 12 hits, including 3 home runs and 6 RBI.

"I figured based on his numbers that Ozuna would have a good night, but I feel that way every night about him," St. Louis Manager Mike Shildt said. "It was a nice, nice job by him all the way around tonight. I'm pleased with the homer and two-run double, but the throw, he's put a lot of time, effort and energy in his arm. He is sincere about being a complete player."

Washington tied the score 2-2 on Victor Robles' RBI single in the fourth and Anthony Rendon's 34th home run leading off the sixth. But Ozuna charged on Robles' hit and made a one-hop throw to catcher Yadier Molina, who tagged out Asdrubal Cabrera trying to score from second.

"I'm getting my rhythm back," Ozuna said. "I'm almost there."

Sean Doolittle (6-5) walked Fowler with one out in the seventh, Hunter Strickland walked Paul Goldschmidt with two outs, and Ozuna doubled just inside the left-field line, just the second hit in 11 at-bats for the Cardinals with runners in scoring position.

"He just missed with his pitch," Hale said. "He just sort of pulled it across the plate, and Ozuna did a nice job."

Hudson (16-7) won for the sixth time in seven starts, giving up 2 runs and 5 hits in 7 innings.

"I didn't have very much tonight," Hudson said. "The ball was moving a lot, but I didn't have the best command. I had to battle with what I had."

John Brebbia, Andrew Miller and Carlos Martinez followed with perfect relief. One day after he was released from a hospital following respiratory problems caused by asthma and allergies, Martinez needed just two pitches to retired Ryan Zimmerman on a flyout for his 20th save in 23 chances.

"I told them I had two innings in me because right now, I feel good. I needed just two pitches," Martinez said. "I'm focused to compete. I was happy to get out there. They need me. I'm ready for tomorrow and the next day."

Strasburg gave up 2 runs, 2 hits and 4 walks in 5 innings, his shortest outing since Aug. 3. He is 3-2 in his last nine outings after winning seven consecutive starts in late June and July, leaving his record at 17-6.

Photo by AP/JEFF ROBERSON

Asdrubal Cabrera (13) is tagged out at home by St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina during the fourth inning of the Cardinals’ 4-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. The victory keeps the Cardinals in first place in the National League Central by two games over the Chicago Cubs.

